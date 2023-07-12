A magnificent river-fronted Georgian manor house that looks like it’s been torn from the pages of a Jane Austen novel

Every now and then, a property comes along and completely sweeps us off our feet, and Boulston Manor, with its extensive river frontage and magnificent 18th century architecture does just that. James Fishers takes a look.

Situated on a south-facing position high above the banks of the Western Cleddau river near Haverfordwest, Boulston Manor is a sublime, seven-bedroom home laced with character and charm.

This magnificent manor arrives on the market via Country Living Group with a guide price of £1.75 million and is currently run as a successful bed and breakfast and wedding venue.

The property, which boasts some 47 acres of land, was specifically designed to take in the sweeping views of the river and surrounding countryside.

The house is beautifully presented, with the four ground-floor reception rooms being a real highlight. Within the drawing room is a Minster stone carved fireplace and large double French doors which open out to the terrace, which enjoys views down to the river.

An extensive cellar runs underneath much of the property and there are seven bedrooms in total, including the magnificent master suite with its breathtaking views, balcony and ensuite bathroom with a feature fireplace and jacuzzi bath.

Outside, the property benefits from 27 acres of parkland which reaches down to the Cleddau River, with a further 20 acres of woodland, meaning that space is not an issue.

Furthermore, outbuildings include a detached three-bedroom cottage with its own walled garden (currently let), an unconverted stone school house which has planning permission to be converted into a two-bed holiday let and a wedding barn measuring 4,240 sq ft.

The property is a 15-minute drive from Haverfordwest, in Pembrokeshire, where you’ll find a variety of shops, interjected by the River Cleddau, which runs throughout its centre.

Boulston Manor is currently on the market via Country Living Group with a guide price of £1.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.