A just-right Scottish castle that blends, quirkiness, grandeur and a cosy family-home feel

Sat dramatically at the foot of Dumyat in the Ochil Hills, Blairlogie Castle full of drama and history, yet remains a delightful property fit for modern family life.

Castles needn’t be completely overwhelming, as Blairlogie Castle proves. The historic Scottish property near Stirling shows that you can have great drama and grandeur while also retaining the feel of a much-loved family home. This six-bedroom castle is on the market for £1,450,000 via Savills.

Blairlogie Castle was originally the seat of the Spittals, a family of merchants who served the Scottish kings, and clearly they were successful ones to be able to erect this 4,900 sq ft castle.

The castle dates back to the 16th century — it’s Listed Category A — and has external features such as a castellated arch and crow-stepped gables.

Inside, though, it’s a different matter: Blairlogie has it’s performed the neat trick of evolving with the centuries, adding new touches and keeping what works. The net result is a delightful mix of centuries-old wood panelling, ancient stone fireplaces and charming newer touches from the original Aga to the tasteful fittings.

Aside from the grand fireplaces, the decorative panelled ceilings and carved wooden staircase are highlights, as is the original (and rather hefty) 16th-century oak door that’s stood the test of time.

The layout of the three-storey castle harks back somewhat to a bygone era, with a main entrance on the ground floor opening into a vaulted hallway. To one side, there’s a wine cellar and to the other, a kitchen, utility room, and WC as well as a sitting room.

The first floor offers more formal space for entertaining as well as two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

There’s a dining room, pantry, and a drawing room with eye-catching spiral stairs up to the library, which boasts a vaulted ceiling made of ship’s timbers.

Those ship’s timbers aren’t the only nautical touch. On the top floor, along with three more bedrooms and a bathroom, is a home office-slash-studio space which… well, you’ll need steady nerves to make the most of it since you’ll need to walk the plank to reach it. As the video on the Savills website shows, it’s one for those with sure feet and steady nerves.

Blairlogie Castle comes with various other buildings. There’s a 500 sq ft cottage, connected to the house by the castellated arch, former stables built of stone, and three garages.

The property’s 2.6-acres of south-facing gardens include lawns, mature trees, vegetable gardens and ‘many unusual plants and specimens’, and a graceful (and generously-sized) greenhouse. Plenty for gardeners to sink their teeth into, then.

Blairlogie Castle’s setting is also a key selling point, dramatically-placed below the craggy mountain that is Dumyat, in the Ochil Hills. It’s also on the edges of the village of Blairlogie, one of Scotland’s first conservation villages, which became famous as a health spa, with people coming to visit for the fresh air, water and goats’ milk.

What Blairlogie does best, though, is blending the quirks and fun of a castle with a highly-liveable family home. It’ll be a lucky family indeed who are the next to move here.

Blairlogie Castle is on the market via Savills for £1,450,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.