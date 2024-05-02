A beautiful timber home set in a wildflower meadow that comes with 18 acres of glorious Cornwall countryside

At Menkea Wartha, no expense has been spared to create a country home of exceptional taste and beauty, in 18 isolated acres of Cornwall countryside.

‘Exceptional’, ‘spacious’, ‘detached’. These are all words that can oft be overused in property listings. I would know, as I consume up to a million of them every day just to bring you, dear reader, some of the finest houses for sale in the land. It’s not much, but it’s honest work.

To Cornwall then, where the words ‘exceptional’, ‘spacious’ and ‘detached’ once again come to the fore. However, this time, they are more than warranted for the delightful Menkea Wartha, for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for the sum of £2.5 million.

I am a fan of windows. The one thing I like more than lots of little windows is one very big window. Menkea Wartha has not let me down. There is much to love about this house, but we shall begin with the living room. Cast your eyes upon it.

Now that is a good spot to sit and enjoy the countryside. Double-height, with lashings of exposed beams, it is an absolute delight. If I had the money, I would stump up the fee just for that room alone. But, the good news is that there is plenty more.

The property itself is an oasis in the seclusion of its 18 acres, and yet is only 15 minutes’ drive from the cathedral city of Truro and 10 minutes from the harbourside town of Falmouth. Four bedrooms, in a prime Cornish location, in perfect isolation. Detached indeed.

Split over two floors, the property offers four bedrooms, with the principal suite boasting a his-and-hers bathroom under a terrific duck-egg blue vaulted ceiling. The rest of the interiors have been finished to an exceptionally high standard and are only bested by the surrounding gardens and grounds.

These too are have been finished to a high standard, if such a word can be used to describe a garden. Immediately surrounding the house is a more refined lawned area, that leads out into a large wildflower meadow with cut paths winding through it.

If all that wasn’t enough, within the 18 acres you’ll find ancient woodland walks, a spring-fed lake with pontoon, a picnic terrace by said lake, a pond, two streams, a shepherd’s hut and a range of modern outbuildings.

Menkea Wartha is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £2.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here