An achingly modern five-bedroom home in Kent that’s perfect for horse lovers

At Parkside near Sevenoaks, modernity meets the countryside to create a fine family home for the 21st century.

The complaint you hear more often than most these days (at least in architectural circles, which I totally hang out in) is that everything is made of glass. One only needs to wander the streets of central-ish London to see what they mean. Amid the forest of cranes, glass structures bloom in every direction, the unrepentant result of unrestricted development that sees tower after tower being built.

The issue is, I think, not so much that buildings made out of glass are bad, but rather that there are too many of them, too close together. There are plenty of great glass buildings, but they perhaps do not lend themselves to being built in high density, unlike more classical styles of architecture.

One such great glass building, which is not surrounded by other glass buildings, would be Parkside near Sevenoaks in Kent. For sale with £5.65 million with Savills, the achingly contemporary property is set on one floor, with much glass, and comes with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and is (unsurprisingly) finished to an exceptionally high standard.

As is the wont of many modern buildings, the property features an open-plan layout, with the main reception/kitchen/dining room extending to some 900sq ft and offering near 360 degree views of the surrounding gardens and countryside. The bedrooms are accessed either side of a long corridor and are all en-suite. On the far side of the house is the pool room, gym and spa. Parkside also offers a rather jazzy bar attached to the main kitchen, as well as a private cinema room.

The gardens and grounds extend to some 6.4 acres in total, and feature formal lawned areas interspersed with specimen trees, and established beds, plus plenty of paved spots for al fresco entertaining.

Another highlight of the home is its equestrian facilities, which comprise a detached stable block that links to a yard and sand school. Paddocks are bound by post and rail fencing and there are ample opportunities to ride out and explore the surrounding Kent countryside.

The property is situated just outside the village of Halstead, which boasts an ‘active village community’ and features pubs, a village shop, post office, primary school and church. Mainline services to London can be found from Knockholt station, which is just over 2 miles away, and Sevenoaks is five miles away.

Parkside is for sale with Savills for £5.65 million. For more information and pictures, click here