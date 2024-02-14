A ‘much altered’ Elizabethen Manor house in Kent with gardens by Gertrude Jekyll

With 9,400sq ft of living space and almost eight acres of gardens, Stonepitts Manor near Seal Chart is a rose in the Garden of England

The Historic England listing of Stonepitts Manor from 1954 describes it as a ‘large house of Elizabethan appearance on the outside… Inside there appear the remains of a much older house, possibly 14th or early 15th century [although] so much has been altered that certainty is difficult’. Much indeed has been altered since then by the current owners, who, during their 28-year tenure, have gradually enhanced or added some notable amenities, but have now decided to offer up this Grade II*-listed home, on the outskirts of the village of Seal Chart, for a guide price of £4.95 million with Knight Frank.

Enhancements, alterations and additions include the redecoration of the entire timber-frame house, the upgrading of utilities and bathrooms, the conversion of a rare twin-roundel kiln oast house to versatile secondary accommodation, garaging and store rooms, the addition of a south-facing swimming pool and the landscaping and restoration of the beautifully structured gardens, designed by Gertrude Jekyll for Lady Rhonda in 1925. Encircling the property, the gardens are fully enclosed, with privacy provided by the almost eight acres in which the manor sits, including a large paddock with a stable block to the north of the house.

In all, Stonepitts Manor offers almost 9,400sq ft of elegant accommodation on three floors, including a colourful Great Hall, two further reception rooms, a study, games room, kitchen/breakfast room and various domestic offices on the ground floor, with a sitting room /music room, two bedroom suites, four further bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor and a further bedroom suite and attic storage on the second floor.

With regards to its location, they don’t refer to Kent as the Garden of England for no reason, with the surrounding countryside made up of paddocks, hedgerows and mature trees. The village of Seal Chart has its own small primary school, with plenty of independent schools nearby too. The village of Seal has its own pub, church, village shops, library and church, while the commuter towns of Sevenoaks and Tonbridge are also nearby, providing further amenities and easy access to London.

Stonepitts Manor is for sale with Knight Frank for £4.95 million. For more information and pictures, click here