A neo-Classical 338-acre equestrian estate on the edge of the Cotswolds, complete with pavilions, indoor pool and wine cellar

Buyers looking for beautiful property in a fantastic location with exceptional equestrian facilities need look no further than Soulcombe — although you may want to start saving, because all that comes with an £18 million price tag. Penny Churchill takes a look.

George Windsor Clive of equestrian specialists Windsor Clive International and Crispin Holborow of Savills are joint agents in the sale of Soulcombe, a pristine residential, equestrian and sporting estate located a mile from the village of Kirtlington, on the edge of the Cotswolds, 6½ miles from Bicester and 11 miles from Oxford.

A guide price of £18m is quoted for the 338-acre estate, at the heart of which stands an imposing, neo-Classical main house providing 8,169sq ft of accommodation, including a grand entrance hall, three principal reception rooms, a dining room and offices.

There are also seven bedrooms (five with en-suite bathrooms), a gym, an indoor swimming pool, a billiard room, wine cellar, stores and a wood-panelled library/study/snug that seems idyllic and cosy.

Flanked by separate pavilions — one used as a cottage, the other as a garage with a flat above — the house stands on high ground looking south-west over the rolling countryside of the lovely Cherwell Valley.

The 338-acre estate offers a further five houses, two flats and extensive equestrian facilities, including three stud complexes.

The land is predominantly pasture interspersed with 60 acres of woodland, hedges and new plantings that provide the basis for an enjoyable family shoot.

Commenting on the sale, George Windsor Clive says: ‘Although Soulcombe is a fantastic family house with a fine estate, for the buyer interested in horses the facilities are exceptional.

‘With three separate stable complexes, it is perfectly placed for the breeder, competitor or polo player. It is currently the home of the renowned Kirtlington Stud, whose owner could, if required, rent back a substantial part of the equestrian operation.’

Kirtlington: What you need to know

Location: Kirtlington is a picturesque village just 10 miles from Oxford. It has fantastic access to the M40, with the nearest stations located at Tackley and Heyford and services from Bicester to London Marylebone.

Atmosphere: The pretty village benefits from excellent transport links and is made up of period stone houses, and is home to a village shop, two well-renowned pubs, a golf course and a primary school.

Things to do: With the Cotswolds on your doorstep, buyers will be spoilt for choice with the wide-ranging country sports and spectacular scenic walks on offer. Nearby Oxford is home to numerous independent bars, restaurants and theatres, and Bicester is known for its fantastic shopping. Also within the area is Woodstock, home to Blenheim Palace, which makes a great day out.

Schools: Kirtlington Church of England Primary School is located within the village, with further primary schools including Tackley Church of England Primary School and Bletchingdon Parochial Church of England Primary School. Secondary options can be found in Oxford, with Headington School and Oxford Spires Academy.

