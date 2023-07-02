A breathtaking ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ headland home comes up for sale in Cornwall

Nothing else surrounds The Count House apart from expanses of turquoise waters, vast stretches of sandy beaches and miles of South West Coast path, leading us to ask, is this the ultimate Cornish dream home?

Domineering the headland of Ligger Point, this former mine captain’s house arrives onto the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for £2.25 million and is sure to cause ripples of excitement in the property market.

Drink up those views.

The handsome stone house is set in a plot of 1.6 acres with uninterrupted views of the sea at Ligger Point and miles of golden sandy beach at Perran Sands. There’s not a neighbour in sight — just the one-bedroom annexe included in the sale, St Pirans Point, which sits a little further away from the main residence, down a private footpath.

This was converted from a former workshop and now offers a large open-plan kitchen/dining/living space and a double en-suite bedroom.

Back along the footpath, the main property is set over three floors, and like St Pirans Point, has been meticulously renovated to provide seriously great interiors in what the agent calls, pretty fairly, a ‘world-class coastal setting’.

Each room brings its own feel through a subtle change in colour, yet still seamlessly blends with the property’s overall warming, timeless appeal.

Downstairs is comprised of a kitchen which opens into a good-sized dining room. On the other side of the entrance hallway, you’ll find a sophisticated sitting room with a log burner and sash windows, as well as a cloakroom and utility room.

There are three guest bedrooms on the first floor — or four, if you decide to use the study/home office as a sleeping space instead — whilst the expansive master suite is located on the second floor and features fitted wardrobes, a self-contained study and large en-suite bathroom under its dormer beams.

Three large Velux windows flood this room with light and provide the most picturesque views across the Atlantic Ocean.

At this point you could be forgiven for thinking ‘what’s the catch?’ To be honest, so far as we can tell, there really isn’t one.

The interiors are immaculately presented, there’s a guest annexe that would no doubt be an incredibly popular holiday rental, and you’re completely secluded whilst still being walking distance from some of North Cornwall’s most famous beaches.

Access to the property is gained through the disused Penhale Army Camp, which is currently undergoing planning to transform the site into a ‘high quality holiday home village,’ further details of which can be accessed via the Cornwall planning portal.

Buyers can enjoy direct access onto the South West Coast path via a secure gate leading from the land onto the coast, and Holywell and Perran Sands beach are both a 15-minute walk from the property, meaning you’ll never have to tussle with holiday-makers for a parking space, or pay an eye-watering car parking fee to access a beach.

One of the many perks of living local.

Cubert village is about a mile away, where you’ll find a shop, post office and highly-regarded primary school. There’s also a café and pub not too far from the beach.

Newquay is about six-ish miles to the north, known for its excellent surfing beaches, cafes, restaurants and airport, which offers flights to London and Europe.

The views don’t get much better, nor the air much fresher than this. Described as ‘a once-in-a-lifetime property’ by the agents overseeing the sale, we have a feeling The Count House won’t hang around for long.

The Count House is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for £2.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.