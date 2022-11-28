A ‘one of a kind’ Jacobean Manor House in Bath that is up for sale for £3.5 million

Elegant interiors, historic features and movie-worthy surroundings make Charlcombe Manor, in Bath, a real stand-out property.

It takes something quite special to stand out (in an architectural sense) in the World Heritage Site of Bath, but Charlcombe Manor has that X-factor.

Dating from the late 17th century, the property is believed to be the only Jacobean house of its kind in the city. It is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £3.5 million.

Charlcombe Manor sits 1½ miles north of the city centre in about one acre of gardens and grounds, providing the ideal mix of convenient city living with privacy and space. A hillside setting frames tremendous views of the surrounding countryside to boot.

Inside, the property aches with period charm, with wood panelling throughout, a large entrance hall and main staircase, fine plasterwork ceilings and stone mullioned windows.

The phrase ‘manor house’ is bandied around all too often these days, but this five-bedroom family home certainly lives up to the description.

The gardens and grounds are sublime, formed of a series of varying level lawns and terraces from which you can drink in the surrounding valley views. From the house, a large terrace leads off from the kitchen making summer al fresco dining seamless.

Decorative railings lead down to a Japanese garden with a large Koi fish pond (which could be turned into a swimming pool) and a summer house, box hedging and plenty of rose varieties complete the outdoor space.

The property is situated just 1.5 miles north of Bath city centre, meaning it benefits from the best of both worlds. With world-class culture, art and history in abundance, as well as fantastic galleries, independent shops and restaurants on every corner, it really is the city with it all.

Charlcombe Manor is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £3.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.