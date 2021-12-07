A painstakingly-renovated and irresistibly pretty Georgian townhouse in the heart of Chichester

Grade II-listed Pallant Court has all the elegance of the Georgian era and all the comforts of 21st-century living.

Modern living meets period architecture at Pallant Court, in Chichester, West Sussex, an elegant townhouse, which is for sale through Jackson-Stops at an asking price of £3.5 million.

The house dates from the Georgian era, but was sympathetically restored 10 years ago to adapt it to contemporary living while remaining true to the essence of the period.

The 5,339sq ft interior has three reception rooms — including the exquisite drawing room and the 17ft dining room with carved fireplace, 10ft-high corniced ceiling and views of West Pallant — plus a sinuous, contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar and separate breakfast room on the ground floor.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor — one of which doubles up as a library —plus four more bedrooms, an additional kitchen and a sitting room on the second floor, which is accessed by a secondary staircase and ideal for staff or guest accommodation.

Pallant Court also comes with more than 2,000sq ft of cellars (currently housing a gym and wine storage, among other uses).

Outside is a delightful walled garden with deep borders planted with climbing roses, peonies and gladioli.

Pallant Court is for sale at £3.5 million via Jackson-Stops — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Chichester: What you need to know

Location: Chichester is 16.5 miles from Portsmouth

Chichester is 16.5 miles from Portsmouth Atmosphere: Originally dating from Roman times, Chichester is West Sussex’s only city and despite being bombed in the Second World War managed to keep intact landmarks such as the 11th-century Cathedral, the 16th-century Chichester Cross and John Nash’s Butter Market. It has a wide range of shops, cafes and restaurants and a lively culture scene.

: Visit Pallant House for its excellent collection of modern British art, attend the Chichester Festival Theatre or aim for the stars at the Planetarium. Schools: The city has a wide range of schools including Bishop Luffa and Chichester High School among the secondaries and the independent Prebendal school for the prep years.