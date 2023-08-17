A palatial North Yorkshire residence that boasts some of ‘the finest yew topiary in England’

Otterington Hall balances on that wonderful cusp of preserving the history of a property, whilst making a fully functional and elegant home for 21st century living. James Fishers takes a look.

On the market for only the second time since 1926, Otterington Hall near Northallerton is an exquisite early-19th-century seat set in some 90 acres of the finest North Yorkshire countryside.

It’s now on the market via Savills for offers over £4 million.

Refurbished and well maintained by the present owners, the property retains many of the attractive features from when it was first built, such as ornate plasterwork, ceiling roses and window shutters in many of the main reception rooms.

With some nine bedrooms in all, there is plenty of room for guests, relatives and friends, whereas the grounds provide enough room for a lifetime of entertaining.

A highlight must be the 100ft-long yew gallery dating from the 1920s, which is considered so special that it has featured on the garden pages of this very magazine—twice.

As well as the main house, the property features three further cottages on its land, plus a former coach house that has been turned into a gym and garage.

Some 91 acres of grass and parkland surround Otterington Hall, offering excellent grazing income potential and plenty of sporting opportunities, such as duck flighting, pheasant shooting and a lake that could be stocked for fishing.

The country town of Northallerton is just three miles away and offers excellent shopping facilities, restaurants and markets. Slightly further away are York, Leeds and Harrogate which can be reached by road or rail.

Or if large expanses of unspoilt countryside is more you thing, then The North York Moors National Park and Yorkshire Dales National Park are situated either side of the property.

Otterington Hall is currently on the market via Savills for offers over £4 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.