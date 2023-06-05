A perfect hideaway in County Durham where you’ll never have to buy fruit again

Bleach Green Farmhouse is the property that keeps on giving. In every room there’s something new to delight in, whilst the incredible 17 acres of gardens offer a myriad of treasures — from an orchard with 30 fruit trees, to a fishing river and perfectly presented topiary.

Believed to have originally been built in about 1764, Bleach Green Farmhouse near New Brancepeth is a delightful traditional stone farmhouse that offers the ideal blend of character, original features, modern luxury and vintage chic.

Approached down a quiet country lane from the peaceful hamlet of Alum Waters, the home arrives on the market via Finest Properties for offers in excess of £1.2 million.

The heart of the three-bedroom home is a handmade farmhouse-style kitchen, with modern fitted units and a ‘substantial’ central island, that leads into the striking bespoke conservatory, from which it’s possible to enjoy the gardens and grounds all year round.

And what gardens and grounds they are; extending to 17 acres, they feature an orchard with more than 30 fruit trees, plenty of ‘rooms’, mature trees, shrubs and manicured hedging and topiary.

The River Deerness, which is fishable, meanders past the property to the north and ancient woodland fizzes with wildlife. The property also offers access to miles of public bridleways, cycle paths and country walkways.

Within the grounds is a detached one-bedroom annexe, currently used as retail space, but with all the potential to be used as a cottage studio, with scope (subject to planning) to incorporate an open-plan living area.

Further development opportunities lies in the slate and brick stable block which sits adjacent to the house, should the need arise.

Although Alum Waters is a quiet hamlet, it is well situated close to larger villages and towns. Durham is just under three miles away, offering riverside walks, cobbled streets lined with shops and boutiques, cafes, galleries and museums.

Recommended videos for you

Newcastle is approximately 20 miles to the north, offering further educational and recreational facilities, and with the Durham Heritage Coast just a short drive away, there are a magnitude of coastal walks and beaches to explore.

Bleach Green Farmhouse is currently on the market via Finest Properties for offers over £1.2 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.