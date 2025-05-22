A picture-perfect Cotswolds manor house with magical gardens and an ancient orchard
The Manor House in Blockley is a wonderful family home that offers seclusion, privacy and beauty with a location on the edge of a charming village.
If the Chelsea Flower Show has got you thinking about a house with a spectacular garden, The Manor House, Blockley, There are lawns, terraces, formal gardens and more, plus an ancient orchard with medlar, walnut, fig, quince, mulberry and various traditional pears — ideal for making up an unusual fruit salad.
The main house will also surely grow on you. Grade II*-listed and remodelled in the 18th century, the house, with its gabled projections, sash and mullioned windows and Tudor arched doorway, sits on the site of the medieval summer palace of the Bishops of Worcester (before 1539).
Inside, five reception rooms include an orangery and 10 bedrooms — three with superb suites.
For as lovely as the interiors are, the ‘very special’ gardens of almost an acre have been the particular project of the vendor, with an ornamental fish pond, rose garden fringed with lavender, potager and white gardens and a substantial pergola (with wonderful view) among the joys on show.
If you want even more outdoor space, the further Lower Garden of a little under an acre is for sale separately, for an additional £250,000. It's here that you'll find the aforementioned orchard, with a brook meandering through.
The Lower Garden is connected, but has a separate entrance, and would make a lovely place to build a new house — subject to the usual consents, of course. Within the Cotswold National Landscape between Chipping Campden and Moreton-in-Marsh, ‘you are in the middle of a buzzing village, but you wouldn’t know it,’ says agent David Henderson.
The Manor House in Blockley is for sale at £3.5 million via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Annunciata grew up in the wilds of Lancashire and now lives in Hampshire with a husband, two daughters and an awful pug called Parsley. She’s been floating round the Country Life office for more than a decade, her work winning the Property Magazine of the Year Award in 2022 (Property Press Awards). Before that, she had a two-year stint writing ‘all kinds of fiction’ for The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, worked in internal comms for Country Life’s publisher (which has had many names in recent years but was then called IPC Media), and spent another year researching for a historical biographer, whose then primary focus was Graham Greene and John Henry Newman and whose filing system was a collection of wardrobes and chests of drawers filled with torn scraps of paper. During this time, she regularly gave tours of 17th-century Milton Manor, Oxfordshire, which may or may not have been designed by Inigo Jones, and co-founded a literary, art and music festival, at which Johnny Flynn headlined. When not writing and editing for Country Life, Annunciata is also a director of TIN MAN ART, a contemporary art gallery founded in 2021 by her husband, James Elwes.
-
-
An elegant country house that comes with 63 gloriously unspoilt acres of Devon, and 400 fascinating years of history
Penny Churchill takes a look at the beautiful Hudscott Manor.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The flat Mick Jagger shared with Keith Richards, and more Chelsea-themed fun: Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 21, 2025
The Rolling Stones lived in squalor in the days when Chelsea was rougher around the edges — find out how much they paid for the privilege, and how much they'd need today
By Country Life Published
-
An elegant country house that comes with 63 gloriously unspoilt acres of Devon, and 400 fascinating years of history
Penny Churchill takes a look at the beautiful Hudscott Manor.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A tranquil cottage in Essex where Grayson Perry used to do his paper round
Great Bardfield was home to a variety of famous artists, and with properties such as Vine Cottage, it's not difficult to understand why.
By James Fisher Published
-
A home of horticultural and architectural grandeur for sale near Banbury
Reception and bedrooms on the inside, garden rooms by Lanning Roper on the outside.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
22 charming country homes for sale, from £500k to £3m, as seen in Country Life
Our regular look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes everything from thatched cottages in the West Country to sprawling estates.
By Toby Keel Published
-
An effortlessly contemporary home in Surrey for quiet contemplation
Graylings in the Surrey Hills was designed by Baufritz and is a delight of modern design.
By James Fisher Published
-
Curiosity abounds in Kent at Flimwell Grange, where an old brandy vat is now a pool house
This period delight is full of curious treasures, and offers outstanding views of the Garden of England.
By James Fisher Published
-
London is a happy city, but not the happiest city, according to new research
It is, however, a very romantic city, according to different research. So that's good.
By James Fisher Published
-
Swim above the competition in London's highest outdoor pool
The new Shard Place development is the latest amenity-filled addition to the Shard Quarter
By James Fisher Published