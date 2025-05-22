Country houses for sale

A picture-perfect Cotswolds manor house with magical gardens and an ancient orchard

The Manor House in Blockley is a wonderful family home that offers seclusion, privacy and beauty with a location on the edge of a charming village.

If the Chelsea Flower Show has got you thinking about a house with a spectacular garden, The Manor House, Blockley, There are lawns, terraces, formal gardens and more, plus an ancient orchard with medlar, walnut, fig, quince, mulberry and various traditional pears — ideal for making up an unusual fruit salad.

The main house will also surely grow on you. Grade II*-listed and remodelled in the 18th century, the house, with its gabled projections, sash and mullioned windows and Tudor arched doorway, sits on the site of the medieval summer palace of the Bishops of Worcester (before 1539).

Inside, five reception rooms include an orangery and 10 bedrooms — three with superb suites.

For as lovely as the interiors are, the ‘very special’ gardens of almost an acre have been the particular project of the vendor, with an ornamental fish pond, rose garden fringed with lavender, potager and white gardens and a substantial pergola (with wonderful view) among the joys on show.

If you want even more outdoor space, the further Lower Garden of a little under an acre is for sale separately, for an additional £250,000. It's here that you'll find the aforementioned orchard, with a brook meandering through.

The Lower Garden is connected, but has a separate entrance, and would make a lovely place to build a new house — subject to the usual consents, of course. Within the Cotswold National Landscape between Chipping Campden and Moreton-in-Marsh, ‘you are in the middle of a buzzing village, but you wouldn’t know it,’ says agent David Henderson.

The Manor House in Blockley is for sale at £3.5 million via Savills — see more details and pictures.

