A picture-perfect farmhouse with an exquisite parterre garden has come to the market

If there was a Venn diagram of wonderful gardens, period features and modern comforts, Grade II-listed The Old Farmhouse would be close to a perfect circle.

Dating back to the early 18th century, the property was built in handmade brick and stone and constructed on land belonging to Newminster Abbey. History is in its veins, in its deep window sills, oak doors and exposed brick and beams. It is on the market for £795,000.

Inside, the wooden-floor entrance hall leads onto a kitchen and breakfast room, separate dining room and large drawing room with dual aspect. There’s also a cloakroom, utility room and study come cinema room.

Keen cooks will love the kitchens under floor heating, pew-style seating and granite worktops.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms sit in a neat row, along the south-facing length of the property. Three share a family bathroom and the fourth master bedroom has two, generously sized dressing areas and an ensuite with a sweeping roll top, freestanding tub.

The country-inspired interiors beautifully match the Farmhouse’s charm and are of an excellent standard. New owners will be able to move in immediately.

Outside and to the rear, a cobbled pathways meanders away from the parking area and double garage towards stunning, landscaped gardens, suitable for all-year round relaxation. The highlight is a bridge leading to a paved terrace, with a rockery and waterfall.

A well-established hedge marks the boundary; mature trees are interspersed throughout.

Gravelled paths lead elsewhere, including to the parterre that encloses a space divided by box hedging and lavender.

Morpeth Common, Athey’s Dene ancient woodland and Morpeth Golf Course are all within walking distance. Just beyond you will find the historic and picturesque market town of Morpeth itself. There are also enviable connections to Newcastle and the spectacular Northumberland Coast.

The Old Farmhouse is for sale with Finest Properties, at a guide price of £795,000 — see more pictures and information.