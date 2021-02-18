A picturesque mill for sale in Staffordshire, with eclectic interiors and gorgeous grounds

Period charm meets contemporary living at Grade II-listed Chorlton Mill, in Staffordshire, a historic property that's especially well suited to entertaining.

There’s absolutely no trouble at Chorlton Mill, near Newcastle-under-Lyme. Quite the opposite, in fact, as this five-bedroom former mill house, which is for sale at £1.35 million, is an eclectic family home set in six acres of prime Staffordshire countryside and listed Grade II.

Approached by a private gated driveway, the 4,210sq ft property, which dates from about 1850, boasts a resplendent mix of landscapes, with a gorgeous rolling lawn, pond and mix of mature shrubs and trees around the property, plus fields and paddock beyond. There’s also an open terrace that’s perfect for alfresco dining.

The interiors are just as appealing, with an eccentric combination of period features and modern touches: feature beams, fine fireplaces and the dining room’s vaulted ceiling coexist happily with the sleek contemporary kitchen.

Four reception rooms and a fabulous games room with bar make the property qually suited to entertaining either inside or out.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, including an especially atmospheric master suite: set in what was the old mill, it has exposed stone walls and a Juliet balcony.

Further accommodation is available in the one-bedroom annexe, which is situated above the garage and is perfect for extra guests.

Chorlton Mill also comes with a large greenhouse. More land could be available via separate negotiation.

Chorlton Mill is for sale at £1.395m via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Hill Chorlton: What you need to know

Location: The village of Hill Chorlton stands close to both Newcastle-under-Lyne and Stoke.

The village of Hill Chorlton stands close to both Newcastle-under-Lyne and Stoke. Things to do : there are plenty of lovely walks and places to visit nearby, not least the Trentham Estate with its beautiful gardens

: there are plenty of lovely walks and places to visit nearby, not least the Trentham Estate with its beautiful gardens Schools: The local primary is Baldwin’s Gate and other nearby or easily accessible schools include Yarlet and Edenhurst Preparatory Schools, Newcastle and Stafford Grammar Schools, Madeley HighSchool and Shrewsbury School

Find more properties in the area.