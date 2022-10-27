A picturesque period farmhouse in the Cumbrian countryside with pretty gardens that border the River Keekle

With quintessential farmhouse interiors and rural surroundings, Low House is the perfect place to soak up the magic of the Lake District National Park.

Set in the west Cumbrian countryside, Low House, near Cleator Moor on the western edge of the Lake District National Park, is made up of a main house and a four-bedroom annexe. It arrives on the market via Finest Properties with a guide price of £900,000.

The property has been in the same family for more than 60 years and it stands in just over one acre of gardens extending to the edge of the River Keekle, over which the property has fishing rights.

On the ground floor, a spacious dining room with flagstone flooring leads into a bright conservatory, inside of which is a sunken well which has been covered by toughened glass to make for an usual and interesting feature.

The remainder of the interiors showcase original exposed beams, woodburning stoves and bright rooms which create an altogether inviting, comfortable home environment.

Outside is a smaller glazed room which houses a mini spa, with a sauna, hot tub and space for gym equipment.

According to the selling agents: ‘An impressive range of outbuildings sit to the north of the property and offer tremendous development potential.’ They currently include storerooms, a kitchen and an office space that are all well maintained and serviced by power, water and — usefully — WiFi.

The property is situated just outside the village of Cleator Moor, on the western edge of the Lake District National Park, which has a range of day-to-day amenities. Whitehaven is just a few miles to the west with its railway station, pretty harbour and excellent shops, restaurants and leisure facilities. The village links up to the West Cumbria Cycle Network and St Bees — also just a short drive away — is known for its sandy beaches.

For those searching for their own corner of Cumbria, where walking, cycling and fishing is literally on your doorstep, you’d be hard pressed to find anywhere as idyllic as Low House.

Low House is currently on the market via Finest Properties with a guide price of £900,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.