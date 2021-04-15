A postcard-perfect mill with glorious grounds for sale in Wiltshire

Once part of the Earl of Suffolk’s estate, Garsdon Mill combines imposing interiors with manicured gardens and woodlands in a private valley near Malmesbury.

Picturesque Garsdon Mill stands in its own private valley near Malmesbury, Wiltshire, in the Cotswolds AONB.

Knight Frank quotes a guide price of £3.275 million for the beautifully restored, five-bedroom former mill house which comes with some 54 acres of glorious gardens, farmland and woodland on the banks of the infant River Avon, a mile from Malmesbury town centre and eight miles from Kemble station.

There has been a mill on the site since the 12th century, when Garsdon Mill was owned by Malmesbury Abbey. However, the house as it stands is the result of a clever conversion by Patrick Howard, brother of the Earl of Suffolk, of a 19th-century building and two 17th-century cottages (the mill was once part of the Earl’s Charlton Park estate).

The interiors now span an imposing 6,740sq ft and feature three main reception rooms, a home office, a kitchen/breakfast room, a conservatory, a large master suite, four further bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms. Many of the original mill features have been preserved, creating a charming atmosphere.

Also on the grounds are two cottages, barns and outbuildings, a swimming pool and tennis court. An additional 37 acres may be available by separate negotiation.

Garsdon Mill is for sale at £3.275 million via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Malmesbury: What you need to know

Malmesbury is situated 22 minutes’ drive from Chippenham, 32 from Swindon and 40 from Bristol Atmosphere: Few places are more charming than this town, whose claims to fame include being England’s oldest borough. It has a magnificent 12th century Abbey (with the tomb of King Athelstan), plenty of independent shops, a weekly market and many culture and food festivals.

Few places are more charming than this town, whose claims to fame include being England’s oldest borough. It has a magnificent 12th century Abbey (with the tomb of King Athelstan), plenty of independent shops, a weekly market and many culture and food festivals. Things to do : Don’t miss the gorgeous Abbey gardens, coursed by the Avon and studded with thousands of roses, the riverside walks—and the Michelin-starred restaurant atWhatley Manor Hotel & Spa. Westonbirt Arboretum is close by and this is the perfect springboard to explore the Cotswolds.

: Don’t miss the gorgeous Abbey gardens, coursed by the Avon and studded with thousands of roses, the riverside walks—and the Michelin-starred restaurant atWhatley Manor Hotel & Spa. Westonbirt Arboretum is close by and this is the perfect springboard to explore the Cotswolds. Schools: Malmesbury Church of England Primary school and Malmesbury school are both rated outstanding by Ofsted. Find more properties in the area.