A pretty coastal home in West Sussex with spectacular views over Chichester Harbour — located just metres from the shoreline

Magnificent views and elegant interiors meet at South Nore in West Wittering.

Located at the heart of very pretty coastal gardens, with views over Chichester Harbour and the National Trust’s East Head in West Sussex is South Nore: An elegant, eight-bedroom house dating from 1926.

The sublime coastal property is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £3.5 million. Approached via a private gravelled driveway and through electric gates, the house is surrounded by beautiful, mature gardens on three sides, creating a natural extension to the living space.

A mixture of mature lawns, flower beds and a south-facing terrace form the gardens, whilst it’s just a short 100m walk to the shoreline at Snow Hill Creek. A footpath also leads to West Wittering Beach.

Inside, the ground floor is composed of a study, a comfortable-sized sitting room with doors that lead out to the south-facing terrace, a dining room which leads into a playroom (both with views of Snow Hill Creek); a kitchen/breakfast room and utility.

Leading up to the first floor are six bedrooms and three bathrooms, with the principal bedroom benefiting from south and west-facing dual-aspect windows over the creek. The remaining two bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with access to the attic.

West Wittering: What you need to know

Location: West Wittering is a coastal village located on the Manhood Peninsula in West Sussex. It is an approximately 20 minute drive from Chichester, and a 35 minute drive from the Naval town of Portsmouth. Ferry services are also available to the nearby Isle of Wight. The nearest train station is located in Chichester, offering main line services.

Atmosphere: The coastal village is a mecca for beach and watersport lovers, and was named one of the best beaches in Sussex. There are several shops within the village, including small independent boutiques, cafes and restaurants.

Things to do: West Wittering Beach is a picturesque spot with long stretches of sand and colourful beach huts. Here, you can learn how to surf, SUP, windsurf and kitesurf . You can also walk from West Wittering to East Wittering.

Schools: West Wittering Parochial Church of England School and East Wittering Community Primary School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, with Birdham CE Primary School ‘requiring improvement’.

