A pretty incredible barn conversion in the South Downs with a plunge pool, sauna, pilates studio and so much more…

Bradshott Farm seems to have it all — from its immaculate gardens, flexible interior spaces, spectacular swimming pool and separate cottage — making it a property not to be ignored.

Talk about a transformation! Whilst we are no stranger to a barn conversion here on the Country Life property pages, there are some — like this one near the village of Selborne — that stand out more than others.

As the photos show, Bradshott Farm is presented to an incredibly high standard, with not a leaf out of place on the clipped Hornbeam trees which line the driveway and pool, nor a corner ignored within the vast 9,212sq ft interiors.

Approached via a quiet country lane, Bradshott Farm — currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £5.5 million — boasts a pretty impressive setup. The U-shaped home is south facing, with its three sides opening up to the spacious rear garden.

The agents describe the house as a property that ‘can be all things for all people.’ It’s a pretty bold claim, but one that in this case rings true, thanks to its vast open-plan spaces — especially the vaulted and beamed great hall/sitting room with access out to the north and south facing gardens.

With six- nine bedrooms (depending on configurations), the property offers a huge amount of flexibility, subject to personal needs and preference. Mezzanine areas above the main entertaining spaces really add another element to the interiors, and only further elevate the property’s versatility.

With a self-contained annexe and separate three-bed cottage, Bradshott Farm really lends itself to an entertainment-lifestyle, with plenty of space for overflow guests. The cottage itself is located slightly away from the main house, behind a swath of mature tree and flourishing gardens.

The heated outdoor pool, lined by a row of neatly-pruned trees, at the end of which stands the pool house, is just the tip of the iceberg in the mammoth line-up of spa facilities on offer here.

The ground floor gives way to an open-plan gym, whilst a sauna, steam room, plunge pool, changing facilities and a mezzanine level with two rooms which scream pilates/yoga studio (or home office, for those not getting too ahead of themselves), completes this rather impressive at-home gym/spa setup — and certainly warrants never spending money on a membership ever again.

It is a house to be lived in and enjoyed, and any potential future buyers will be acquiring a home that really does offer it all.

It is a house to be lived in and enjoyed, and any potential future buyers will be acquiring a home that really does offer it all.

Selborne: What you need to know

Location: About 18 miles north east of Winchester, 24 miles south west of Guildford, 8 miles west of Liphook and 9 miles north of Petersfield. Portsmouth is within easy reach to the south, and train services from Alton and Petersfield link to London in just over an hour.

Atmosphere: The area is known thanks to its links to 18th century naturalist, Gilbert White — whose house is open to the public. Day to day amenities can be found in the village with its pub, cafe, church, village shop and post office, whilst nearby Liphook, Alton and Petersfield offer further amenities.

Things to do: Jane Austen’s house is just up the road in Chawton, and also open to the public. Access to the coast is easy, and great for those longing to be on the water. The surrounding area itself is also beautiful and perfect for long walks — or however you prefer to enjoy the countryside.

Schools: Selborne Church of England Primary School, Greatham Primary School, St Swithun’s Bedales and Petersfield are all good options in the area.

