A rare and exciting opportunity to build an environmentally friendly cottage on the Scottish Borders

Solitude, full planning consent, an eco-friendly cottage and magnificent views — is this what dreams are made of?

Anyone who has submitted a planning application can tell you that it’s very rarely a straightforward process. You find your neighbours suddenly have a lot to say — but promise you that ‘it’s nothing personal’ as they gather signatures from the easily swayed to help their cause, and the smallest, seemingly insignificant details become mammoth roadblocks.

For an entirely new build especially, it can be a lengthy process, requiring a back and forth between architects and councils so intense, that it could rival any Wimbledon finals rally.

That’s why Howford Hill Cottage, located near Selkirk, on the Scottish Borders, with its full planning consent for demolition and subsequent new build, plus the £150,000 price tag, makes it so appealing. And even better — there’s not a neighbour in sight.

The opportunity to build an eco-friendly cottage here does not come around often, as selling agents Galbraith note the ‘rarely granted full planning consent’ status of this property.

A ‘modern, architecturally designed, environmentally friendly cottage with separate artist studio’ has been proposed, to be constructed ‘to an extremely high standard’ using renewable materials and technology.

What’s the catch, I hear you ask?

Well, that’s just it. There doesn’t seem to be one. Provided, of course, that you don’t mind a bit of solitude, as the property is located one mile up a farm track and is bordered by farmland belonging to the Bowhill Estate.

This is eco-friendly, luxury, off-grid living. Solar panels on the roof (formed to look like natural slate) will provide the energy source, whist a ground source heat pump and wood-burning stove will provide heating.

Where a derelict cottage now stands, a dual-pitched, single-storey, detached cottage can take its place. The proposed accommodation includes two double en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen, sitting room and boot/utility room. A separate artist’s studio or home office is also included in the plans which features a bedroom and bathroom.

The views are magnificent. The wild scenic landscape of the Ettrick Valley rolls out beyond the property giving the complete feeling of solitude, yet Ettrickbridge village is located just one mile east of the property and offers a good range of amenities.

This is the ultimate chance to build a modern, environmentally friendly home in a truly idyllic spot.

Howford Hill Cottage is currently on the market via Galbraith with a guide price of £150,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Ettrikbridge: What you need to know

Location: About 7 miles southwest of Selkirk in the Scottish Borders. Edinburgh, with its trains and airport, is just under 50 miles to the north.

Atmosphere: The small village is home to a primary school, church, village hall and an inn. Supermarkets and a wider range of amenities can be found in Selkirk.

Things to do: Explore the Ettrick Valley or take scenic walks along Ettrick Water. Selkirk is easily reached with day-to-day amenities and the thriving city of Edinburgh offers plenty of leisure options, with extensive shops, theatres, restaurants and nightlife.

Schools: Kirkhope Primary School is the local primary, and further options can be found in Selkirk with Knowepark Primary School and Selkirk High School.

See more property for sale in the area.