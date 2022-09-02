A rare opportunity to own four coastal holiday cottages on the beautiful Isle of Harris – for sale for £1.35 million

Beachview Cottages present an unusual and truly exciting chance to own property in of one of Scotland's most picturesque areas.

The west coast of the Isle of Harris, located in the Outer Hebrides, is an area known for its white sandy beaches and diverse landscape, and forms part of Scotland’s largest Island — The Island of Lewis and Harris.

This stunning part of Scotland entices visitors each year, who travel to its shores to visit the surreal scenery and soak up the rich cultural heritage. While the west is home to some of the best beaches in the whole of Britain, in the north, the terrain is rugged and lunar-like.

In the east lie some of the oldest rocks in Europe (according to a report by the British Geological Survey), believed to date back three thousand million years. This historic area is known as ‘The Bays’, named after the numerous small inlets found along this stretch that were formed during the Ice Ages.

Galbraith, the agents overseeing the sale of Beachview Cottages, describe the Isle of Harris as ‘the ultimate get away from it all destination.’

The properties, located in the crofting township of Northton, are for sale as a whole for offers over £1.35 million, or in two lots, via Galbraith. Their appearance on the market presents an exciting opportunity for buyers looking to acquire coastal properties and generate income from their seasonal rental income. The holiday letting business was established in 2009 and includes three, five-star self-catering holiday cottages.

Each property carries its own unique charm and style, designed to fit seamlessly within this surreal landscape. They are fully booked from April-September each year, and there is the option to extend the letting season further should potential future owners require.

The White House, or 13 Northton as it is also known, and Grandfather’s House form the first lot. The White House is currently used as the owners’ accommodation, but has the option to be included in the letting portfolio. It’s formed of four bedrooms (three double and one single), plus a spacious sitting room, garden/dining room and kitchen.

Grandfather’s House is a former black house, dating from 1901 that has been sympathetically re-built to create an utterly idyllic one-bedroom cottage that retains much of the charm from the original property. The cottage is situated just a short walk from some incredible, quiet beaches, and enjoys breathtaking views over Scarista beach and the sea.

Lot two is comprised of Gannet and Fulmar, two wonderfully-presented dry stone finished cottages that also have spectacular views over Scarista beach. The properties were built in 2007 and 2008, and ‘combine the best of modern design with traditional features’, according to the agents. Oak flooring runs throughout and the Bulthaup kitchens feature integrated appliances. Each property has two double en-suite bedrooms, one with a jacuzzi and the other with a sauna.

Both Gannett, Fulmar and Grandfather’s House are being sold fully furnished.

With its mesmerising headland, sandy beaches, open expanses of machair, and wonderful coastal walks, Northton offers the ultimate escape for those looking to really get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Within the village is a popular café and ‘food shack’, while nearby Leverburgh is home to a community shop, primary school and ferry terminal.

Stornoway is approximately a 1.5 hours’ drive away, and is home to Lewis Castle College, University of the Highlands and Islands and a wider range of shops and facilities, plus an airport and ferry terminal linking to mainland Scotland.

Beachview Cottages are currently on the market via Galbraith, sold as a whole for offers £1.35 million, or in two lots — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.