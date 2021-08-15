A really wonderful Georgian country home that sits adjacent to the North River and has a bar in between the first and second floor

Westbrook Hall in West Sussex is a perfect Georgian country house, with just enough grandeur, luxury and history you would expect for a property of this scale, but with all the comfort and cosy-nooks that help turn a house into a home.

There’s no denying that Westbrook Hall is grand.

The scale of the property alone is staggering, reaching just over 8,500 sq ft of beautifully presented internal living space. Grade II listed, the Georgian country house is currently for sale via Knight Frank at a guide price of £3.295 million.

However grand it may be, it also feels homely…I’d even go as far as to say cosy, even. With wooden beams, decorative cornicing and large curved archways helping to create softer elements.

The property — once timber framed, and with elements of the original timber still evident in the older part of the house — is believed to have originated as a bondsman’s cottage which was part of the manor of Slaughterford, built in the 17th century.

New additions were added and refurbishment work was carried out over three occasions during the 19th and 20th century.

The blend of older and newer elements harmoniously work to create a space for any need — whether entertaining on a grand scale, or lighting a fire and curling up with a glass of wine and a book in the smaller snug sitting room.

There are so many corners and elements to the house that help make it feel like a home – but the mid-level landing-turned-bar is a real focal point.

As is the case with many large properties with acres of land (there’s just over 8 acres on offer here, by the way) the gardens and grounds can feel a little too formal. However, Westbrook Grove is framed with graceful Willow trees that hang over a large pond, mature Cedar, Eucalyptus, Rhododendron’s and Scots Pine, which all create a parkland feel to the grounds.

Also within the garden is a large ornate bird cage feature, and a curved, south-facing swimming pool which is sheltered behind a wall — the perfect sun trap spot.

Broadbridge Heath: What you need to know

Location: The property is located in West Sussex, just two miles from the Surrey border. Broadbridge Heath is located approximately two miles from Horsham, and there are rail services from Warnham, Littlehaven and Horsham.

Atmosphere: The village has a strong local community with a number of shops, including a supermarket, home and garden store, cafes, pubs, a leisure centre and primary school.

Things to do: Numerous bridleways and walking routes surround the area and provide ample opportunity to explore. There is also an equestrian stables located close by for keen riders.

Schools: Farlington School is the closest primary option, located approximately just a mile from the property. Warnham C of E Primary School and New Barn School are also situated nearby and both received ‘good’ reviews from Ofsted. Secondary options are Tanbridge House School and sixth form college The College of Richard Collyer in Horsham — both of which received ‘outstanding’ in their Ofsted review.

