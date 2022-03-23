A remote countryside idyll in Dorset’s Marshwood Vale for sale for offers over £950,000

For those looking to really escape to the country, look no further than lovely Vale House Farm near the village of Whitchurch Canonicorum in Dorset.

Set in the Marshwood Vale with views out across to Pilsdon Pen — one of Dorset’s most prominent landmarks with an iron age hill fort — Grade II listed Vale House Farm is believed to date back to the 15th century, and is currently on the market via Symonds & Sampson for a guide price of £950,000.

The property is configured as a classic medieval hall house with local stone elevations under a thatch roof. Steve Allen, the agent overseeing the sale, describes the property as ‘a once in a generation opportunity to own one of the more important houses within the Marshwood Vale.’

So, I hear you ask, what constitutes such an accolade?

Well, two factors: the location and the character.

The interiors are full of all the period features you would expect from a property of this age — exposed ceiling timbers, flagstone flooring, plank and muntin walls and quaint window seats. Yet its location in the heart of the Marshwood Vale makes it extra special, with no neighbours about and beautiful rural landscape as far as the eye can see.

The setting is undeniably idyllic (providing you’re after the quiet life), yet still just a mile from the village of Whitchurch Canonicorum, with Bridport, Lyme Regis and the Jurassic Coast all close by.

The ground floor comprises of a central flagstone hallway which runs the width of the house, from which the adjoining dining and sitting room can be accessed. A well-sized study towards the rear of the property has access and views out to the garden. On the opposite side of the hall, a snug opens up into the kitchen/breakfast room and a utility room completes the space.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms and two smaller bedrooms with a shared family bathroom.

However, for those looking for more accommodation, buyers will be pleased to learn of the detached two-storey thatch barn set just back from the property. With two ‘substantial’ rooms plus a mezzanine area, this charming addition offers an exciting opportunity — planning permitting.

A stable block with three loose boxes, oil tank and log store provides further valuable storage space.

Vale House Farm is currently on the market via Symonds & Sampson with a guide price of £950,000

Whitchurch Canonicorum: What you need to know

Location: In South-West Dorset in the Marshwood Vale, about 7 miles inland from Lyme Regis and 7 miles from Bridport.

Atmosphere: The highly sought-after village is home to an ancient church and is composed of many charming cottages.

Things to do: With Marshwood Vale, Charmouth Beach and Golden Cap on your doorstep, there is plenty of glorious countryside to explore.

Schools: The Sir John Colfox Academy, Bridport Primary School, Bridport Montessori School and St Mary’s Primary School are all within the area.

