A romantic former mill house that is surrounded by 9 acres of truly magical waterside gardens

Located amongst the rolling valleys of Pitchcombe and within walking distance of the pretty village of Painswick, is Weavers Mill: A lovely family home with truly breathtaking gardens that lies on the Painswick stream.

From its heyday as a mill, Weavers Mill, in Pitchcombe, has kept intact its original waterwheel and bucolic setting. It comes with beautiful gardens of about one acre, bordered by a stream, and another eight acres of grazing land with spring-fed pond.

The gardens extend both banks of the stream, interjected by bridges and peaceful corners that can be reached by rowing boat, including a small island flanked by a palm tree, providing the most idyllic setting.

The property, currently on the market via Murrays with a guide price of £1.5 million, is formed over three floors. There are five bedrooms — two on the ground floor, alongside the wheelhouse and an office, one on the first floor, where the main reception rooms can also be found and a further two on the second floor.

The first floor reception rooms make the most of the delightful views, with the breakfast room and connecting conservatory opening up to the glorious gardens. The house also has a range of outbuildings including two garages, sheds and further storage units towards the far end of the grounds.

Pitchcombe: What you need to know

Location: Six miles south of Gloucester and just over two miles north of Stroud. The popular village of Painswick is also just a few miles to the north east.

Atmosphere: The sweet village has a local church and village hall and is surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Things to do: The surrounding countryside is spectacular, with many footpaths linking up throughout the rolling valleys and plenty of pubs to fall into. There is an 18-hole golf course in Painswick, plus the Rococo Gardens which are open to the public year-round. Stroud is home to a number of shops and an award-winning Farmer’s Market; and Cheltenham to the north is home to the National Hunt race course plus Literature, Science and Music festivals.

Schools: Local schools include Uplands Community Primary School (rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted), The Croft Primary School, Whiteshill Primary School, Stroud High School, Marling School and The Crypt School, as well as nearby Wycliffe and Beaudesert School.

