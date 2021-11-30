A secluded and tastefully renovated 15th century farm house in the West Country that comes with two wonderful stone cottages and just under 16 acres to play with

Decorative and ornate period features meet organic materials at the inspired Hey Farm in Somerset.

Down in the West Country on the Somerset/Dorset border you’ll find Hey Farm — a beautifully rural and secluded property with vistas over the surrounding verdant green rolling landscape of the Axe Valley and views towards West Dorset.

The farm house is currently on the market via Symonds & Sampson at a guide price of £2.5 million and comes complete with two stone cottages, just under 16 acres of land and pasture plus stabling and barn facilities.

Dating from the 15th century, the Grade II listed home has been tastefully remodelled by the current owners who have used natural materials throughout the house to create a seamless transition from the historic features to the newer additions.

Materials including slate and oak flooring offset the original stone Tudor arches and chamfered beams, and considered tones from the lime distemper further compliment the overall aesthetic.

Once a grange of the Forde Abbey estate, the property is home to interesting and tasteful period touches like the cinquefoil headed stone windows which take centre stage in the impressive dining room, above which are four dramatic moulded ceiling beams; and in the drawing room, a large Hamstone fireplace floods the room with light and warmth from the burning embers.

Benefiting from a south-facing aspect, the house maximises its sunny perspective with an orangery (decorated with the rich foliage of vines and plants) placed just off the sitting room. The French doors open out to the terrace beyond and create a soft transition from indoor to outdoor space.

Four bedrooms can be found upstairs, with a further potential fifth bedroom (currently set up as a study) on the ground floor. The master bedrooms is completed with hand made arched cabinetry which leads to the en suite.

A swimming pool is also located on the ground floor, although now in need of a revamp.

In addition to the spacious accommodation within the main house, there are two additional Victorian terraced stone cottages also within the grounds that are currently let out — one configured as with three bedrooms, the other with two. The cottages create a really exciting letting opportunity, or fantastic family or staff accommodation.

Naturally, the glorious cottage gardens which surround the property and outbuildings are bursting with West Country charm and character — said to be inspired by local prominent gardener Margery Fish.

Stone paths lead through lawns, past flower beds and mature trees, to ‘secret’ seating areas and ‘garden rooms’ that are brimming with fruit trees.

A cobbled courtyard provides a sunny sheltered spot for more plants, whilst the gardens to the front of the property, home to several ponds, assume a more natural feel. Completing the immediate outside space is a ‘U’ shape courtyard made up of barns and traditional stables, with plenty of space for farm machinery, horses and storage.

Goldilocks’ ‘it’s not too big, it’s not too small…this one is just right’ springs to mind when considering Hey Farm. There is plenty on offer for the price without it seeming overwhelming or unmanageable.

Hey Farm is currently on the market via Symonds & Sampson at a guide price of £2.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Winsham: What you need to know

Location: The village lies in south Somerset near the Dorset/Somerset border. Chard is approximately 4 miles away, Crewkerne is 7 miles and Axminster 8 miles — both of which have train stations which run services to London Waterloo.

Atmosphere: The popular village has a thriving community and is home to a primary school, pub, church, post office/village shop, village hall and playing fields. Further amenities can be found at Chard.

Things to do: The village is surrounded by beautiful countryside which will inspire many to get out and enjoy walks or rides. Nearby Forde Abbey House and Gardens is home to the Mortlake tapestries and is an interesting day visit. The coastal town of Lyme Regis is within easy reach too, with its historic harbour and popular beaches. Neighbouring Chard is home to a museum, art galleries, independent shops and restaurants.

Schools: Winsham Primary School is the local primary and Thorncombe St Mary’s C of E Primary School is also within the area. For secondary, Holyrood Academy is a good state school and independent options include Perrott Hill, Sherboure School and Taunton School.

