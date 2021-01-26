A simply perfect house on the Thames with gardens that run down to the water’s edge

A riverside home on the Thames is a dream for many of us — and those houses don't get much better than this one.

Those who’ve ever enjoyed a boat trip along the River Thames will doubtless have looked with envy at some of the houses whose gardens tiptoe down to the water’s edge.

Head west along the waterway from, say, Richmond and you’ll see all sorts of grand and beautiful homes, with majestic lawns leading to their own small, wooden jetty. There’s almost always a handsome, shiny launch tied up, one which makes your own rented craft seem liable to sink at at any moment. One of those houses is now for sale: Little Fishery House, in Maidenhead.

Little Fishery House is really anything but little. Nor is it a fishery. But it is a house, and a rather marvellous one at that, with enough bedrooms for even the largest family, plus more than 6,500 sq ft of space for you all to rattle around in. It’s for sale via Hamptons at £5.25 million.

The house was built in 1908, and is one of a string of large Edwardian riverside properties that exists along the Bray reach of the River Thames. All of these properties fall within the Maidenhead Riverside conservation area.

The house offers eight bedrooms and five reception rooms over its three floors, from which you can look out over the private and formal gardens to the riverside beyond.

Although the gardens and river frontage are magnificent, so, too, are the interiors, which have been sympathetically modernised and are ideal for families both young and old.

The present owners have been here for 24 years but are now moving on, opening the door for a new family to come and live in this extraordinarily beautiful spot.

All that said, the price is hefty — you could buy a cracking country house in Devon for less, and if you need less space you could look at this £2m home nearby.

But what you’re getting with a house like this in this part of the world is a little different to either of those prospects. It’s a slice of that country life in a town that’s almost unmatched for road, rail and indeed air links to get either into London or further afield.

