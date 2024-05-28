A Somerset estate with salmon and trout fishing, stone circles, burial mounds and more than 2,000 acres

At the Lanacre Estate near Withypool, potential buyers have the opportunity to live and own some of the most beautiful and historic land on Exmoor.

Over in north-west Somerset, within the 267 square miles of the Exmoor National Park — roughly two-thirds of which lies in Somerset and one-third in Devon — Alice Keith of Knight Frank is also handling the sale of the historic, 2,075-acre Lanacre estate, near Withypool, in the heart of the national park and close to the north Devon border.

The ancient manorial estate dates from Saxon times and, following the Norman Conquest, was designated a royal forest. The manor was ‘disafforested’ in 1301, but remained in Crown ownership until 1651. Thereafter, the land was divided into Higher and Lower Lanacre until, in 1843, Lower Lanacre was established as the main farmstead on the estate, which is now being offered, either as a whole, at a guide price of £4.5m, or in two lots.

Lot 1, on offer at a guide of £3.5m, is the 198-acre main farmstead, comprising the principal farmhouse — a large, south-facing, five-bedroom Georgian farmhouse overlooking the River Barle and Withypool Common — together with Lanacre Cottage, two semi-detached bungalows, a converted stone barn, stabling and modern farm buildings and about 195 acres of pasture and woodland.

Recommended videos for you

The farmstead is ring-fenced by the land, which is totally private, with no public rights of way. A small family shoot has previously been run here, with walked-up shooting across the moor providing some excellent, quick-fire snipe shooting. The River Barle, famous for its brown trout and salmon, runs directly through the estate, which boasts more than 2,700 yards of private double-bank fishing.

A guide price of £1m is quoted for lot 2, about 1,878 acres of moorland on Withypool Common, including atmospheric Withypool Hill with its prehistoric stone circles — one of only two on Exmoor — and a range of Bronze Age mounds known as Brightworthy Barrows. The ancient moorland is sold subject to various rights, including common grazing rights. The lord of the manor plays a key role in the running of the common and, ultimately, controls its environmental management as the lead signatory on any relevant contracts.

The Lanacre Estate is for sale with Knight Frank as a whole (£4.5 million) or in two lots. For more information and pictures, click here