A sophisticated penthouse apartment for sale in a striking converted former tweed mill in Oxfordshire

The three-bed penthouse apartment at Bliss Mill fuses contemporary style with historic substance, resulting in a timeless property that would suit any taste.

It’s not our most common saying, but in the 12th century, the words ‘in Europe, the best wool is English, and in England, the best wool is Cotswold’ were oft uttered.

Grade II*-listed Bliss Mill, in the rural outskirts of Chipping Norton, is a remnant of this fine tradition.

Built of Cotswold stone and Victorian brick in 1872 by Lancashire-based mill architect George Woodhouse, commissioned by cloth manufacturer William Bliss, the former tweed mill used local wool and, during the First World War, supplied fabric for uniforms and horse blankets.

The converted mill’s three-bed penthouse apartment is now on the market via Inigo Homes for £685,000.

Enjoying a view over the rolling AONB that the mill workers probably never had time to notice, a three-bedroom apartment on the top floor is available. Original features include cast-iron columns, brick vaults, arched windows and exposed brick walls, with modern additions such as an engineered-oak parquet floor and Farrow & Ball-painted bespoke cabinetry, plus a separate garage.

Mill residents all have access to an indoor pool, sauna, jacuzzi, tennis court, squash court and gym, and the six landscaped acres incorporate the old mill race. Historic England calls it ‘A remarkable opulent design in a park-like setting’.

Chipping Norton is a well-loved Cotswold market town within the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Home to a wide range of fantastic independent shops – think dreamy interiors from Osborn Studio, delicious goods from Daylesford farm shop, art galleries, book shops, cosy country pubs, a cinema, theatre and plenty of restaurants — the town is synonymous with quintessential Cotswold living.

With great access to scenic walks, Soho Farmhouse just a short distance away, Burford Garden Centre and a number of National Trust Properties open to the public, there is plenty on offer in the area.

Local schooling is also excellent with The Ace Centre Nursery School, St Mary’s Church of England Primary School Chipping Norton, Chipping Norton School, Kitebrook, Tudor Hall and Bloxham.

The University town of Oxford (just over 20 miles to the southeast) is also home to The Dragon School and St Edwards, as well as many others.

The Penthouse at Bliss Mill is currently on the market via Inigo for £685,000 – see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.