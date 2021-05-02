A spectacular ‘farm’ for sale that’s more Downton Abbey than dirty wellies

When asked think of a farm, most people would conjure up images of a busy cow shed, open fields strewn with machinery and a well-loved house where dogs and lambs coexist.

This is definitely not one of those farms.



Leave your wellies at the door. This 19th Century farm in rural Staffordshire looks less farm, more Downton Abbey. Sitting in a cool 404 acres of land, The Heath House Estate is palatial in all aspects (with not a stray chicken in sight) and is currently on the market with Savills with offers in excess of £6,500,000.

It’s hard to know where to begin with a property of this magnitude. The main house (could we try the world ‘palace’?) is a spectacular Grade II-listed, Tudor Gothic mansion, designed and built by Thomas Johnson of Litchfield. With five reception rooms, 14 bedrooms, two flats and a service wing, you’re certainly not short on space.

The main house boasts tall, ornate ceilings, beautiful fireplaces and large, grand rooms, and is not hard to see why this property is listed due to its historical and architectural importance.

The outdoor mature gardens measure up to the house in both grandeur in style. Set in pristine, manicured gardens, complete with a spectacular (and separately Grade II-listed) orangery, pergola, lily pond, historic rock garden and rose garden, the house and its surrounding grounds look like something out of a fairly tale.

The estate has fantastic revenue opportunities, through agricultural (of which there are 257 acres of farmland) and rental properties — of which there are many. The additional estate properties include four cottages, a traditional stable courtyard and a dairy farm (complete with a seven bedroom farmhouse) plus additional farm buildings.

The current owners have also created an established wedding and events business in the grounds of the estate.

If all that wasn’t enough, you’d probably save a fortune in milk and eggs.

The Heath House Estate is currently for sale with Savills from offers in excess of £6,500,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for more details.

Stoke-on-Trent: What you need to know

Location: Located just below the Peak District National Park and Stoke-on-Trent (11 miles) and equidistance between Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Atmosphere: Set in rural Staffordshire countryside, the estate is 11 miles to the market town of Stoke-on-Trent where there is a rail station with direct links to London Euston.

Things to do: Famous for its pottery industry, this thriving town is home to The Gladstone Pottery Museum, Trentham Estate and a monkey forest.

Schools: There are a number of schools within the area, including St Joseph’s College and Trentham Academy with plenty of outstanding primaries.

