A spectacular former hunting lodge turned photographic studio on the shores of Loch Lomond

This breathtaking hunting lodge is surely what dreams are made of — set on the eastern shores of Loch Lomond, complete with unparalleled views of the surrounding national park.

Robert Burns wrote ‘My heart’s in the Highlands, a-chasing the deer/ A-chasing the wild deer following the roe/ My heart’s in the Highlands, wherever I go.’

And looking at Inversnaid Lodge, it’s not hard to see where he’s coming from.

This nine bedroom, once hunting lodge turned photographic retreat is set amongst 50 acres of breathtaking national park, with views over Loch Lomond and the three munros in the distance: Ben Vorlich, Ben Ime and Ben Vane and is currently on the market with Savills for offers over £695,000.

The Trossachs (also known as ‘The Highlands in miniature’) is the area surrounding Loch Lomond (the largest lake in Great Britain), and is home to deep wooded glens, roggy crags and sloping pasture. Paradise, surely, for the keen walkers and nature-lovers amongst us.

Built in 1790, Inversnaid lodge has retained many features from the period, and would be a fantastic project for someone wishing to update the existing interior to lift it to its full potential.

All nine bedrooms are ensuite, with views either over the loch or glens behind and bear the hallmarks of the era with tall ceilings, sash and case windows and decorative cornices.

The main house is composed of a generous entrance hallway from which the well-sized main reception rooms are reached from. Each room boasts impressive fireplaces, cornices and large bay windows.

The property also includes a photographic studio and dark room, proving that there is more than one way to shoot deer.

In addition to the main house is also a three bed cottage which joins part of the former stable block, and comes complete with its own kitchen and sitting room.

The 50 acres of land and garden surrounding the property is home to an abundance of wildlife, including Deer, Roe, Otters and Golden Eagles (just in case you needed reminding how spectacular this location is).

‘Wherever I wander, wherever I rove/ The hills of the Highlands for ever I love’.

Inversnaid Lodge is currently on the market with Savills for offers over £695,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Inversnaid: What you need to know

Location: Inversnaid is located on the eastern banks of Loch Lomond and is a one hour drive from Stirling.

Atmosphere: Known as the Trossachs National Park, this spectacular area is home to fantastic wildlife and beautiful scenery.

Things to do: A haven for those who love the outdoors, Inversnaid is home to numerous beautiful walks, world class fishing, water sports on the lake, the world famous Loch Lomond golf course and numerous restaurants, cafes and shops at Loch Lomond Shores. There are further shops (including an award winning butchers) and medical facilities in Aberfoyle, 15 miles from Inversnaid.

Schools: There is a primary school located in Aberfoyle — Aberfoyle Primary School, with more options for primary and secondary near Stirling.

