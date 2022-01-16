A spectacular Georgian townhouse in one of Richmond ‘s best locations

Grandeur and convenience meet at Grade I-listed 4, Maids of Honour Row, an exceptional early Georgian property with private garden.

History, grand architecture and a spectacular location combine at this Georgian House in Richmond. On the market with Savills at an asking price of £6.5 million, the Grade I-listed, four- to five-bedroom house stands on the site of the former Tudor Royal Palace on Richmond Green, a verdant oasis behind the town’s main shopping street and only minutes’ walk from the Tube station.

It is part of the Maids of Honour Row, a sequence of houses built to house the ladies in waiting of the then Princess of Wales, Caroline of Ansbach (the Prince of Wales, later George II, was at loggerheads with his father, so the family had leased a lodge in Richmond’s Old Deer Park). The architecture is a splendid example of the period, with an understated, elegant façade that spans five-windows across and is embroidered with keystones and a pilastered entrance canopy featuring a beautiful fan light.

As befits such a distinguished building, the 4,874sq ft interiors are nothing short of magnificent, with painted panels by the Italian vedute artist Antonio Joli in the entrance hall, a spectacular, panelled drawing room that stretches the entire width of the first floor and high ceilings and fine fireplaces throughout. In addition to the drawing room, there are four more reception rooms, a sleek contemporary and two studies. Upstairs are the five bedrooms, including the spacious master bedroom with its own dressing room.

The house also has an interesting history, as it was bought in 1744 by Johann Jacob Heidegger, a masquerade impresario and master of revels to George II, who was one of the first friends Handel made when he moved to Britain. Heidegger also knew Joli, which is why the Italian painter’s work decorates the entrance hall—incidentally, the panels, despite being mostly topographical, also include a music book open at the beginning of an aria from an opera performed at the Haymarket in February 1745.

There’s a delightful parterre outside and a walled garden at the back, which culminates in a seating area inspired by ancient Greek architecture.

4, Maids of Honour Row is for sale at £6.5 million via Savills — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Richmond: What you need to know

Location: It might be on the outskirts of London, but Richmond is on the Tube — it’s half an hour to St James’s Park — and mainline railway, less than half an hour from Waterloo. The main A316 heading out of London and onto the M3 makes road access simple too. A former Royal seat and the home of more than 600 deer, Richmond combines a thriving town centre complete with shops, cinema and theatre with the vast green expanses of Richmond and Old Deer Park.

Things to do : Plenty to choose from, whether it’s walking or cycling in Richmond Park, soaking up the atmosphere on the Green, golf and rugby at Old Deer Park or boating on the Thames.

: Plenty to choose from, whether it’s walking or cycling in Richmond Park, soaking up the atmosphere on the Green, golf and rugby at Old Deer Park or boating on the Thames. Schools: Many well-regarded schools in both the state and the independent sectors, from The Vineyards to The Old Vicarage and King’s House.

Find more properties in the area.