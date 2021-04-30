A spectacular Grade I-listed house where everyone from Catherine of Aragon to Thomas Jefferson once came to stay

Steeped in history, Castle House in an architecturally compelling property that has hosted numerous royal guests and significant historical events.





This Grade I-listed town house on West Street in the centre of Buckingham is one of those properties you just know is bursting with stories from centuries of visitors and years gone by.

With the main house dating circa 1708 and the adjoining east and west wings dating back even further, the historical magnitude of this property is at the core of its character and is currently on the market with Knight Frank at an asking price of £4,000,000.

Visited by Henry VII in 1494, Castle House was also the place from which Catherine of Aragon directed her forces during the battle of Flodden in 1513.

It is also thought that Thomas Jefferson and John Adams visited Castle House during their tour of English gardens and farms in 1786.

With the history of the property placed in such high regard, it has been sympathetically and extensively renovated over a number of years and maintains as many of the original features as possible including original doors, windows, cross beam ceilings, ornate chimney pieces and panelling.

Sprawling over 1,034 sqm, and set within 1.5 acres, this ten-bedroom house is also home to a sizeable cellar, seven reception rooms and eight bathrooms.

The property has two adjoining Grade II listed cottages dating from the 18th Century (formerly the stables) which provide ample guest accommodation. There is also a gym, spa and relaxation room.

The house also has two double garages, a workshop and gardener’s office, and a mature garden that’s well-maintained within the Grade II-listed boundary wall with a mixture of mature trees and lawn space.

Castle House is currently on the market for £4,000,000 with Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Buckingham: What you need to know

Location: Buckingham is a market town in north Buckinghamshire. There is no railway, but the M40 and M1 are both relatively nearby

Atmosphere: A bustling town, with plenty of shops, restaurants and bars and a central rail station with excellent links.

Things to do: Famous for its Chantry Chapel, Old Gaol Museum and railway walk, there are plenty of attractions to suit all ages.

Schools: There are a number of primary and secondary schools in the area including Bourton Meadow Academy primary school (rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted) and the renowned Stowe school.

