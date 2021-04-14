A spectacularly renovated baronial home set in lush grounds in Scotland

Period touches meet masterfully designed interiors at Gartincaber, in Doune, Perthshire.

When the owners of Gartincaber purchased the Scots Baronial house near Thornhill, Perthshire, in 2018, they realised that some minor renovation might be required.

What began as minor rose into major and the property, completely refurbished under the watchful eye of Katy Rodger from Katy Rodger Making Interiors, is now on the market with Savills at an asking price of £2 million, having had a total overhaul of the structure, plumbing and electrics, with brand-new kitchen and bathrooms added.

That said, the six-bedroom home retains plenty of period touches, such as ornate plasterwork in the reception rooms and traditional stone and marble fireplaces, to say nothing of the brass lantern and ship’s bell by the front door.

The pièce de resistance on the ground floor is the magnificent kitchen supplied and fitted by Kitchen Interiors. Beyond it is a Siberian-larch-clad extension that houses the breakfast room, as well as a utility room and garage.

The first floor houses the main living spaces — the hall, the dining room, the music room and the reception room, all of which have grand proportions and fine fireplaces — plus two bedrooms.

Upstairs are four more bedrooms, including the two master suites, one of which comes with its own dressing room.

There is also a separate two-bedroom flat that can be accessed both from the main ground-floor entrance and through its own independent one.

The gardens and grounds, which extend to some 7½ acres, are immaculate and featured in the book Gardens of Scotland.

The garden, which includes a tennis court, is also interspersed with four magnificent sequoia trees and a local beekeeper stores his hives along the avenue of lime trees, meaning buyers will save a fortune on honey.

Gartincaber House is for sale at a guide price of £2 million via Savills — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Thornhill: What you need to know

Location: Thornhill is eight miles away from Stirling

A small village, Thonhill nonetheless has a shop and a pub, as well as a primary school

There's plenty of gorgeous countryside to explore, from Flanders Moss, one of Britain's largest raised bogs to the nearby Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park. Stirling, with its cinemas and swimming pool, is within easy reach, as are many golf courses, including Gleneagles.

Thornhill has its own primary school, Thornhill Primary, with a selection of secondaries in Stirling.

