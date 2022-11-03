A sprawling Cumbrian dream home that’s all ready to go as a lifestyle business

Light, spacious and set in beautiful grounds, Four Gables comes with a series of further properties which make it an ideal prospect for those looking to run their own business in one of the most beautiful areas of Britain.

In the wild northern reaches of Cumbria, Ryan Eve of Finest Properties is handling the sale, at a guide price of £1.95m, of one of the areas most appealing hidden houses: Grade II*-listed Four Gables near Brampton, 11 miles from Carlisle and a stone’s throw from Hadrian’s Wall.

Inspired by the design of a traditional Border bastle house, Four Gables was built in 1878 for the factor of the Earl of Carlisle’s Naworth estate, of which it was once a part.

It was one of two country houses designed by the Arts-and-Crafts architect, Philip Webb, for his friend George Howard, the 9th Earl, who was a talented artist and an admirer of the Pre-Raphaelites.

Four Gables remained in Howard family ownership until 1947 and is for sale for only the second time since then.

The handsome red-sandstone house stands in 4¼ acres of established, parkland-style grounds with surrounding woodland offering both shelter and privacy.

The interior is bright and airy, with soaring high ceilings that reflect the historic character of the buildings.

Notable features include impressive fireplaces in the reception rooms and hall and a magnificent bay window in the dining room. In all, the main house offers three principal reception rooms, nine bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The present owners have developed a successful self-catering business in the three beautifully converted holiday cottages within the grounds. The largest is a sumptuous barn conversion with five double bedrooms and generous entertaining spaces.

Recommended videos for you

The second can house six guests in three bedrooms and has an airy, open-plan layout with views across open countryside. The third adjoins the main house and boasts a range of original features including stone-flag flooring, a range fireplace and exposed beams.

The vendors, who are planning to downsize, are continuing to accept bookings and would willingly open their books to a prospective purchaser, adds Mr Eve.

Four Gables is for sale at £1.95m — see more details and pictures.