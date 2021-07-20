A sprawling water-side home with 4,600 sq ft of accommodation on the English Riviera

Luxurious water-side living doesn't get much better than this — with masses of space, stunning views over Torquay harbour and a beautiful garden set over varying levels.

A talking point in itself, Park Hill House’s Modernist, starkly white exterior stretches over five floors, allowing for 4,600sq ft of accommodation, all connected by a lift. The sprawling property is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops for offers in excess of £1.5 million.

On a private, elevated spot a little way back from Torquay harbour, it has been beautifully maintained as a holiday let since it was built in 2009.

There are five bedrooms (or six, depending on how you configure the place) and the views over palm-fringed Tor Bay from almost every room and various balconies are jaw-dropping. The aspect to be had from the top floor, entirely occupied by the sitting room, is of particular note.

Landscaped gardens are dotted about on different levels with sitting areas and a pergola; a striking glass sun room runs the full width of the property and there’s also a cinema/games room.

Torquay: What you need to know

Location: Torquay is a seaside town on the southwest Devon coast, located in between Plymouth and Exeter. The nearest train station is within the town, which offers Great Western rail services and links to London.

Atmosphere: Torquay is a popular town, nicknamed the ‘English Riviera’ thanks to its beautiful beaches, such as Babbacombe and Oddicombe, which makes it popular with visitors. Torquay harbour is home to a marina and numerous shops, cafes and restaurants and was also the birth place and home of Agatha Christie.

Things to do: If stretches of beautiful coastline, beaches, sailing and water sports aren’t your thing, then head to Torre Abbey — a monastery founded in 1196, which is home to beautiful gardens and art galleries. There are also a number of independent and chain shops and restaurants within the town.

Schools: Warberry C of E Academy and Cockington Primary School are local primary options, with The Spires College for secondary.

