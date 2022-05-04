A ‘stealth bomber’ London townhouse with a sky lounge, club room, spa… and a £22.5 million price tag

More James Bond than St James's, this black-bricked townhouse is the epitome of cool in one of the Capital's most elegant postcodes.

From Park Place, which Fleming called Park Street, Bond, in his Bentley, trails villain Hugo Drax all the way to Ebury Street in Moonraker. The opulent 8,356sq ft house at No 12 would have been an ideal vantage point to watch the action — assuming residents could ever tear themselves away from their own cinema, bar and spa.

On the market via Savills with a guide price of £22.5 million, 12 Park Place scales eight floors (served by a lift, for those concerned) behind its black brick façade. Well, we say brick; what strikes you is the black paint job that’s reminiscent of the famed B2 Stealth Bombers used by the US Air Force. Except we’re pretty sure this house would be visible on radar…

The two-level basement is dedicated to rest and entertainment, with the lower basement housing the gym and spa, (complete with a jacuzzi and spacious steam room) and the floor above transformed into a sumptuous cinema and clubroom, where plush emerald green velvet ceilings reflect the atmosphere of the areas elusive private members’ clubs.

The interiors have been finished to the highest of standards, with a sweeping spiral staircase at the centre. There are five bedrooms in total — with one on the lower ground floor which would be suited to staff accommodation — all of which are en-suite, bright and spacious.

A retractable sky lounge on the top floor is the cherry on top of this already impressive cake — and the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail.

All in all, the only disappointment is that the car parked outside is a Fiat 500, rather than an Aston Martin. Still, if you can afford the £22.5 million price tag, we imagine that’s an oversight which you could put right fairly easily…

12 Park Place is on the market via Savills with a guide price of £22.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

St James’s: What you need to know

Location: Just off St James’s Street, close to Green Park. Green Park Underground, Piccadilly Circus Underground and St James’s Park Underground are all within a half mile radius.

Atmosphere: The refined area oozes luxury and style, with top restaurants, private members’ clubs and designer shopping.

Things to do: Enjoy the green spaces of St James’s Park and Green Park, for a pop of culture head to St James’s Palace or for shopping, visit Burlington Arcade, Fortnum and Mason and Bond Street.

Schools: Plenty in the area to choose from, from Eaton Square Mayfair to St George’s Hanover Square C of E Primary School to Soho Parish C of E Primary School.

See more property for sale in the area.