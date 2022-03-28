A striking 19th century lodge in ‘one of Buckinghamshire’s most picturesque villages’ is up for sale for less than £900,000

Originally forming part of the Mentmore Towers estate, Laundry Lodge is a striking Grade II listed home that stands in the village conservation area opposite the local church, and offers plenty of charm and appeal.

Grade II-listed Laundry Lodge was built in the 1850s to house the laundry and its maids’ accommodation for Mentmore Towers, which is said to have once housed the finest ever collection of art and furniture, sold off in the 1970s. The property is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £860,000.

Opposite St Mary’s Church in the Aylesbury Vale village, the Lodge’s well curated half-acre is centred around a fragrant rose garden, with mature trees, vegetables and areas planted for wildlife; indoors, there are high ceilings, original fireplaces and cottage windows, plus two reception rooms, a breakfast room off the kitchen, three bedrooms and a home office.

For commuter trains, Leighton Buzzard and Aylesbury are within easy reach.

Mentmore: What you need to know

Location: In the Aylesbury Vale district of Buckinghamshire. Train services run from Cheddington and Leighton Buzzard (just under 5 miles). Luton Airport is also closeby.

Atmosphere: Classed as one of the most picturesque and well-preserved villages in Buckinghamshire, the area is known thanks to Mentmore Towers — an imposing Grade I listed building originally built for the Rothschild family and used in a number of movies. For pubs and dining, ‘The Stag’ is well-regarded within the village, with further options in neighbouring towns.

Things to do: Neighbouring Leighton Buzzard hosts a twice-weekly farmers’ market in the town centre and there are several golf courses in the area.

Schools: Cheddington Combined School, Macintyre School and The Cottesloe School are all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

