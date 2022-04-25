A £5.5 million home in St George’s Hill that showcases the very best of the world-famous estate

Contemporary flair, a good dollop of luxury and beautiful surroundings make Cumbroc in Surrey's St George's Hill a property not to miss.

Since the arrival of the railway in May 1845, the cathedral city of Guildford and the surrounding towns and villages in what is now the Surrey Hills AONB have been an early port of call for Londoners in search of a country retreat within easy striking distance of the capital.

Cumbroc, located in renowned St George’s Hill, is one such property that offers the lucrative combination of style, space and location.

Few North Surrey agents can match the expertise of Tim Garbett, who, since retiring after 40 years as Knight Frank’s uncrowned ‘king of St Georges Hill’, continues to strut his stuff on the international stage as the founding partner of Garbett & Partners, a role he happily combines with that of a doting great-grandfather.

After eight months of ‘an unbridled buying frenzy’ in the exclusive enclaves of St George’s Hill and Wentworth, which saw record sales in 2021 at prices ranging from £5m to £20m, Mr Garbett can see prices levelling off in 2022.

Although no one wants to talk about the war, Mr Garbett expects current levels of interest from the Middle East and China, supported by English families relocating from fashionable parts of London, to hold up in the face of an otherwise uncertain future.

English buyers in particular may be drawn to Cumbroc in Camp End Road, St George’s Hill, a striking, contemporary family house that has been lavishly upgraded by the vendors and comes to the market at a guide price of £5.5m through Garbett & Partners.

The light-filled, 4,250sq ft house, which enjoys distant views from multiple first-floor balconies, offers luxurious accommodation throughout, including a galleried reception hall, double-aspect open-plan drawing room, a galleried dining room, state-of-the-art kitchen/breakfast room, and four bedroom suites, plus a spare bedroom.

The house stands in more than an acre of landscaped gardens planted with mature trees and shrubs and level areas of lawn, with outdoor amenities including a canopied entertaining terrace and a heated swimming pool.

Cumbroc is currently the market via Garbett & Partners with a guide price of £5.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

St George’s Hill: What you need to know

Location: Near Weybridge in Surrey, just 30 miles from Central London.

Atmosphere: The highly sought-after private estate is renowned world-wide for its sprawling properties and close proximity to the capital. The estate was built and designed by Walter George Tarrant in the early 1900’s and remains as popular as ever.

Things to do: With a world-champion 18-hole golf course in the estate (amongst many others), the prestigious St George’s Hill Lawn Tennis Club and polo clubs, there is plenty in the way of sporting facilities. Restaurants are fantastic, with Michelin options including Drakes, The Hand and Flowers, The Fat Duck and the Latymer. Shopping and further amenities can be found in Weybridge, Kingston and Guildford.

Schools: Notre Dame Prep School, Notre Dame Senior School and Feltonfleet are just a few of the schools on offer in the area.

See more property for sale in the area.