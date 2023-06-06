A striking former windmill-turned-family home in Cambridgeshire with a unique business opportunity in the garden

Set your sights high and your views far-reaching at The Windmill, found in the village of Swavesey in Cambridgeshire.

Cutting a striking figure across the Cambridgeshire fens is The Windmill, which arrives on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.7 million. The tarred brick tower and polygonal dome was built in 1866 and continues to stand tall against the surrounding landscape.

No longer adorned by its sails, in their place you’ll find an indoor swimming pool (which could do with a little refresh around the edges) and a large wedding/event space, as well as a ‘pod’, with two bedrooms and a kitchen area.

The main property is set over four floors, utilising the unique cylindrical shape of the mill to create interesting rooms, as well as incorporating very liveable space within, with the addition of a more modern, red brick building that houses the main reception rooms, including the kitchen, sitting room, reception hall and bedrooms.

With a large indoor swimming pool on one side of the kitchen, and a circular dining room the other, The Windmill certainly doesn’t abide by the ‘usual’ housing layout. Although the majority of the rooms are well presented, a little renovation work wouldn’t go amiss to tidy up some edges (mostly in the older parts of the property).

There are six bedrooms in total on offer here — four in the main house and two in the separate ‘pod’-style accommodation, meaning you can be flexible with visitors or utilise some of the space, as the current owners have done, by running a wedding/events business.

The wedding venue itself is comprised of a large events space which is fully licensed and offers any new buyers the chance to continue running a business from their home. Alternatively, the space provides endless renovation opportunities (subject to all the usual planning consents).

The gardens and grounds have been well developed so as to ensure there is privacy for the main residence and separate access for the commercial entrance. Surrounding the events hall is a pond with an island accessed via a footbridge and pretty landscaped grounds.

Recommended videos for you

The village of Swavesey lies about nine miles north west of Cambridge and roughly three miles from the market town of St Ives where you’ll find everything you need for day-to-day living. Transport links are good via both road and rail into Cambridge and London and there are plenty of good state and independent schools in the area, from Swavesey Primary School to the Stephen Perse Foundation in Cambridge.

The Windmill is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.7 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.