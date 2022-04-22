A striking oast barn conversion in a pretty village that is just a short train journey from London

Handsome Down Farm Oast offers the chance for buyers to live in a beautifully-converted property with unique features, all whilst being surrounded by beautiful scenery and an idyllic village setting.

Extending to more than 2500sq ft across three floors, smartly converted Down Farm Oast is the sort of property you would expect to find in the cinematic remake of a fairytale. From the front, the property — currently on the market via Hamptons for offers over £895,000 — juxtaposes red bricks against black timber frames, whilst to the rear a large spiralled oast tower cuts a striking shape over the garden.

The house has five double bedrooms across the two upper floors, with two of the rooms located in the circular walls of the former oast tower.

Downstairs, glass doors lead from the circular kitchen to a large sitting/dining room with exposed beams and a brick feature fireplace with log-burner.

It sits just outside the extraordinarily pretty village of Lamberhurst, famous for its vineyard, the ruins of Bayham Old Abbey, Scotney Castle and Margaret Thatcher’s one-time holiday house, not far from Bewl Water, Frant and Tunbridge Wells.

Lamberhurst: What you need to know

Location: In the borough of Tunbridge Wells in Kent, near to the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Train services run from Frant into London Charring Cross via London Bridge.

Atmosphere: The exceptionally pretty village has a local village store, bakers, restaurant, pub and churches.

Things to do: The area is popular due to its close proximity to Bewl Water and walks near to Scotney Castle and Bayham Abbey Ruins. There is also a golf club within the village.

Schools: Lamberhurst St Mary’s C of E Primary School, Wadhurst C of E Primary School and Uplands Community College all received ‘good’ ratings from Ofsted.

