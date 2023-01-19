A striking Scottish home near Dundee that has been designed by an award-winning architect

Dubbed ‘one of the finest houses in Angus’, Woodville has all the charms of a classically-built Scottish property, with 21st century trimmings.

Built in 2004–05 and designed by the award-winning architect Heinz Voigt, Woodville is a striking modern mix of stone, harl and slate, with turrets giving the property a Scottish vernacular feel.

Woodville is currently on the market via Savills for offers over £1.8 million.

The main property offers five bedrooms and an exquisite 7,900sq ft of living space presented to the highest standard with all the modern trimmings that a buyer could ask for, such as a heat-recovery system and a ‘smart’ lighting system.

Upon entering the house, a sense of grandeur immediately hits you. An elegant hallway with a sweeping oak staircase sets the tone; Roman-inspired columns soar in the dining room and intricate cornicing in the drawing rooms perfectly balance the space.

The open-plan kitchen and family room have clearly been designed with entertainment in mind — the whole space flows effortlessly, creating a sense of synergy between the rooms.

In addition to the five bedrooms in the main house, there is a cottage attached to the garages and car port which offers a further bedroom (with balcony overlooking the grounds), kitchen and living area.

As pleasant as the interiors are, the real highlights are the gardens and grounds, which include an enclosed garden for entertaining, flower and shrub borders and various water features.

To the front of the property, extensive lawns and pathways lead down to a lily pond with its own seating area and recirculating waterfall.

Woodville is situated in The Parklands of Murroes, home to a group of four bespoke houses, each set within extensive grounds and gardens.

The coastal city of Dundee is just six miles to the south west with its excellent transport links (an airport and train station), as well as nautical museums; a renowned university; art galleries (including the V&A), beautiful walks and plenty of shops and restaurants to enjoy.

Overall, the property sits in some 7½ acres of land and the combination of the grounds and the impressive main house make this a divine property for a family who like to entertain.