A stunning Georgian house with two acres of park-like gardens and an impressive orangery, in a leafy part of Kent

Looking at Fairseat House from the outside you know it's going to be good — and it is, with beautifully preserved period features, airy, dual aspect rooms and a garden that would make anyone green with envy.

Grade II-listed, Georgian and in handsome red brick festooned with greenery, Fairseat House covers a sizeable 8,511sq ft, incorporating eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and five reception rooms. The house is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £4.75 million.

In the village of Fairseat, just under 10 miles from Sevenoaks, window seats, fireplaces and sash windows contrast well with an orangery, added by current owners, which has limestone floors, a woodburner and doors leading outside.

Further modernity can be found in the state-of-the-art kitchen and 60,000-litre rainwater capture and storage system. Two expired planning permissions — for an extra two bedrooms in the attic and a garage conversion — could perhaps be revived.

Meanwhile, park-like lawns wrap around the house, bordered with rhododendrons, beeches, a cedar of Lebanon and an orchard, with space for a picture-perfect swimming pool and tennis court.

Fairseat: What you need to know

Location: Fairseat is located 26 miles from central London, with easy access to the M20, M26 and M25. Meopham station (approximately five miles away) provides links to London Victoria, and Ebbsfleet International Station links to London St Pancras and offers high speed trains to Paris.

Atmosphere: The village itself is within a conservation and green belt area and is highly sought-after with commuters and families. The neighbouring villages of Culverstone and Borough Green provide basic shopping facilities, with more amenities in Sevenoaks (less than ten miles away).

Things to do: The property is situated in green rolling countryside, with several lovely footpaths to explore, plus an equestrian centre very close by.

Schools: There are numerous schools within the area, with St George’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School rated ‘outstanding’. The surrounding villages all have primary schools, and there are a number of state and grammar schools for secondary, including Tonbridge School, Tunbridge Wells Grammar School for Boys/Girls and Maidstone Grammar School.

