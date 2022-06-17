A stunning Medieval Hall House that is the perfect blend of historic and modern — just 30 miles from London

Hollybush Farm is a real hidden gem, with fabulous period features and surrounded by exquisite gardens and grounds.

The fresh interiors and wisteria-clad façade of Hollybush Farm in ‘semi-rural’ Chesham belie its origins as a medieval hall house, but not too much. Traces of history come through all over, from the inglenook fireplace in the drawing room to the ’family room’ with its vaulted ceiling and impressive AV system.

The former stables house a guest-bedroom suite, with its own entrance onto the courtyard. Upstairs are three double bed- rooms, two en suite, and dressing rooms — all with vaulted ceilings.

A separate barn on the other side of the courtyard has been converted into an entertaining space with a private walled garden, kitchen and two bedrooms. For further entertainment, there’s a heated outdoor pool, hot tub and air-conditioned pool house containing a gym.

Elsewhere within the six acres are a pretty walled garden, with Victorian-style greenhouse, duck pond with jetty fed by a stream, paddock, orchards and a tennis court.

Hollybush Farm is currently on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £4.25 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Chesham: What you need to know

Location: South-east Buckinghamshire, 30 miles from London. Chesham Underground runs a Metropolitan Line service into London.

Atmosphere: The market town is the largest in the Chiltern district, formed by restaurants, independent shops and supermarkets.

Things to do: There’s a twice-weekly general market held in the town and a monthly local market. The Elgiva Theatre, Lowndes Park and open-air heated pool at Moor Gym & Swim mean there is plenty to do — plus, London is easily accessible for dining, theatre and art galleries.

Schools: Chiltern Hills Academy is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted and Chesham Co-Ed Grammar School, Dr Challoner’s Grammar School for Boys and Dr Challoner’s High School for Girls are also in the area.

