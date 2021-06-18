A stylish 3 bed apartment for sale in Albury Park — the setting for George III’s post-coronation ball and the film Four Wedding’s and a Funeral

Albury Park Mansion underwent a total transformation in 2011 which saw the Grade II listed property beautifully remodelled into 12 unique and luxurious apartments.

Towering amongst the stunning parkland setting in the Surrey Hills Area of Natural Beauty is Albury Park Mansion, a magnificent estate that dates back a century — it’s mentioned in the Domesday Book — and which has had a great house at its heart since the early 17th century. The house has evolved over the years, and as it stands now bears the fingerprints of one of the great 19th century architects, Augustus Pugin, who remodelled it for Henry Drummond in the 19th century.

That evolution has continued into the 21st century, and recently it was divided into 12 elegant apartments blending contemporary touches with traditional architecture. One of those apartments is now on the market: a three-bed, first floor apartment currently for sale via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.65 million.

The estate, with amounts to 150 acres, is owned by the Duke of Northumberland and has long been enjoyed by royals and film stars throughout its history — most notably in 1761, where King George III hosted his post-coronation ball at the estate. The asking price might be a lot for a three-bedroom house, but the setting and the building offer rare history and grandeur which can cost tens of millions in this part of the world.

St Paul’s Church, located within the estate grounds, was used as the setting for Four Weddings and a Funeral, during the famous wedding scene between Carrie, played by Andie MacDowell, and Hamish, Corin Redgrave. Episodes of the television series Midsomer Murders have also filmed in the house and grounds on the estate.

The historic estate, which features 63 unique candlestick chimneys, has frequented the pages of Country Life in the past, as it is known as one of Surrey’s ‘most important country houses.’

The three bedroom apartment is well presented and thought-out, (thanks to the thorough and and strategic renovation of the entire property, undertaken in 2011) and is composed of an impressive drawing room, plus a modern kitchen with adjoining dining room, utility, bathroom and study.

The main bedroom benefits from a large dressing area and ensuite, with the one of the two remaining bedrooms boasting a jacuzzi bath (good luck trying to keep over zealous guests from not out-staying their welcome).

The real focal point of this apartment (if the beautiful interiors, access to five acres of beautifully kept grounds plus spectacular surroundings weren’t enough) is the private roof terrace, complete with its own bar — the perfect place for entertaining or enjoying a quiet sundowner in the secluded spot.

Flat 3 in Albury Park Mansion is currently for sale via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.65 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Albury: What you need to know

Location: Albury is a small village set with the Surry Hills Area of Natural Beauty, four miles from Guilford town centre. There are a number of train stations in the surrounding area — Chilworth being the closest which offers links to London Waterloo.

Atmosphere: Albury is a picturesque village that enjoys several pubs, is home to a village church, a cricket club and football club.

Things to do: Oenophile’s can enjoy the local wine from Albury Vineyard, whilst keen anglers can enjoy fly fishing on the estate grounds. The surrounding village of Shere and the countryside around the estate are worth exploring, with numerous walks and cycling routes available. The town of Guilford is also a short drive away for shopping and further amenities.

Schools: Chilworth C of E (aided) Infant School is rated outstanding by Ofsted, with Peaslake Free School and Sheere C of E Aided Infant School both receiving good ratings. Guilford County School and Guilford High School are good secondary options closer to Guilford.

