A stylish, carbon-free house in the heart of the countryside, yet just 30 minutes from London

Skyfall is a chic, contemporary property in Buckinghamshire which oozes style and class, befitted by its name.

Luxury meets sustainability at this unashamedly contemporary house in Taplow, which is currently on the market via Savills for offers in excess of £4 million.

Set in grounds of 1½ acres overlooking the surrounding countryside, Skyfall is entirely carbon-free and energy efficient: it has a green heating system combining air-source heat pump, solar panels and a thermal energy storage system, plus high levels of insulation and sedum roofs.

None of this impinges on the opulent feel of the property, with its 6,367sq ft of accommodation (all with home automation system for lighting and sound).

The ground floor is mainly taken up by a magnificent, open-plan living space, which flows seamlessly into a sitting room with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors to the terrace.

On the lower ground floor, reached via a striking glass-and-concrete staircase, are five bedroom suites, including a vast master bedroom with dressing room and a spectacular bathroom. There is also a cinema room and gym.

Skyfall is currently on the market via Savills for offers in excess of £4 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Taplow: What you need to know

Location: Taplow is a village in Berkshire, located approximately 1 hour outside of London, to the West. There is a train station within the village which offers connections into London Paddington in less than 40 minutes. The cross rail will also connect Taplow with Bond Street. Heathrow airport is also 13 miles away and Windsor 7 miles.

Atmosphere: The village has a thriving high street with a number of shops and a local pub — The Oak and Saw.

Things to do: Row on the Thames as part of the Maidenhead rowing club, or visit the larger market town of Maidenhead (accessed via tfl rail and an approximate 3 minute journey) for more shopping and leisure facilities. London is also easily accessible for theatres, restaurants and nightlife.

Schools: St Nicolas’ Church of England Combined School, St Peter’s Church of England Primary School and Lent Rise School were all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. Good local secondary options are Furze Platt Senior School and Newlands Girls’ School — rated outstanding by Ofsted.

See more property for sale in the area.