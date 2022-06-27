A superb Cornish Manor House that has never been seen on the open market — until now

Sitting in over 106 acres within the Hartland Devon Heritage AONB, Marsland Manor offers a truly exciting opportunity to acquire an idyllic corner of Cornwall to call your own. Penny Churchill takes a look.

In Cornwall, Mr Custance Baker from Strutt & Parker is handling the sale—at a guide price of £3.95m—of Grade II*-listed Marsland Manor at Morwenstow, near Bude, which stands in 106½ acres of woodland, undulating farmland, meadows and orchard, just inland of a dramatic headland on the north Cornwall coast and within the Hartland Devon Heritage Coast AONB.

Owned by the same farming family for more than 50 years, the manor has never before been seen on the open market.

Described in its listing as ‘an unusually complete survival of a double courtyard house’ and by the historian Charles Henderson in his Parochial History of East Cornwall as ‘one of the most interesting and picturesque old houses in Cornwall’, the substantial stone farmhouse was remodelled as a manor house for the Atkin family on a double courtyard plan between 1656 and 1662.

The bright and cheerful main house offers more than 4,000sq ft of comfortable living space, including three reception rooms, a traditional farmhouse kitchen and six double bedrooms, with a further sitting room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom in the attached cottage.

The complex includes two further cottages, one having five bedrooms, the other one bedroom. It comes with extensive barns and outbuildings, with footpaths leading across the fields to the South West Coast Path and the unspoilt beaches and dramatic rock formations around Morwenstow.

Marsland Manor is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £3.95 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Morwenstow: What you need to know

Location: Approximately 6 miles north of Bude on the north Cornish coast. The property itself is located just back from the dramatic rock formations and stretches of beaches that form this part of the Hartland Devon Heritage Coast AONB.

Atmosphere: Morwenstow is known for its dramatic coastline and spectacular scenery. It is home to a popular 13th century pub — The Bush Inn, the Rectory Farm Tearooms and a church.

Things to do: Get out and explore! There are breathtaking walking and cycling routes along the south-west coast path and pristine beaches at Marsland Mouth, Duckpool and Stanbury Mouth. Sailing, surfing, windsurfing and a multitude of other watersports are easy to enjoy from nearby Bude, which is also home to a range of shops and restaurants.

Schools: St Mark’s C of E Primary School is located within the village and rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and secondary options can be found in Launceton and Bude.

See more property for sale in the area.