A thatched, pink cottage that was once the love nest of a Lord Mayor of London

James Fisher takes a look at a thatched home in Suffolk with a past as colourful as its paintwork.

Amid the topsy-turvy nature of the property market — and everything else — in 2020, one major trend emerged. That, of course, was the major rise in people looking to swap the city for the country.

Yet the instinct isn’t really anything new; swapping an urban setting for a rural one has long been part of the British dream. Even as far back as the 15th century, the Lord Mayor of London fancied getting out of the capital: Sir Henry Barton built the Lord Mayor’s Cottage in Barton Mills, Suffolk. It’s now for sale at £760,000 via Cheffins.

One thing Sir Henry didn’t want to do, however, was bring his wife: the house was originally a love nest for the Mayor and his mistress — and with its pink walls and thatched roof, its romantic appeal is plain to see even half a millennium on.

The property is now a four-bedroom home with large landscaped gardens and river frontage (completed with fishing rights) on the River Lark.

The Grade II-listed semi-thatched building offers plenty of rural charm for those looking to escape the steel and concrete of the city, with a modern oak-framed conservatory being one of many contemporary comforts on offer.

Furthermore, the property is within distance of London — and you won’t have to spend a couple of days on the stagecoach to get there, like Sir Henry. Liverpool Street and King’s Cross are both less than two hours away by train.

