A tiny one-bed Georgian gatehouse with underground living quarters and a secret sunken garden

Eastgate Lodge is perhaps the smallest property we've come across, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in charm.

Grade II listed Eastgate Lodge is the former gatehouse of Grimston Park, near Tadcaster, North Yorkshire. First mention of the estate can be found in the Doomsday Book of 1086 and it is thought that many British Monarchs passed through the gates throughout the 1800’s.

The estate today has been divided into separate suites, at the entrance of which stands the tiny Eastgate Lodge, currently on the market via Hunters for offers over £215,000.

£215,000 may seem steep for a home that is really only big enough for two (at a push), and whilst £215,000 could get you a three-bed house in the area, for those who find space is not a necessity, Eastgate Lodge is certainly for you.

The accommodation is set over two floors. Upon entering the Ashlar stone property at ground level, you immediately come into the cosy mezzanine bedroom where a wrought iron spiral staircase leads downstairs into the kitchen/ living area.

A glass roof and French doors leading out to the sunken, hidden garden really helps to bring an element of space and light into this area. Also on this level is the bathroom with a claw bath.

The sunken garden in particular is a perfect, completely private, sheltered spot for romantic al fresco dining.

So far so good. Until you see the energy efficiency rating of 1 out of 100 … It’s so rare to come across one as low as this, that this is only the third time in five years that we’ve seen such an appalling rating.

However, if you can look past that, and are after somewhere small, then Eastgate Lodge is an ideal bolt hole for anyone working in York and wishing to enjoy a quieter life. With ample car parking space and a sweet lawned garden area which opens towards the Grimston Park Estate.

This lodge proves that great — and not necessarily energy efficient — things really do come in small packages.

Eastgate Lodge is currently on the market via Hunters for offers over£215,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Grimston: What you need to know

Location: North Yorkshire, in-between York and Leeds. Rail links are available from Ulleskelf and Church Fenton whilst the A64 provides good access to York.

Atmosphere: The quiet, rural hamlet lies not far from Tadcaster which offers day-to-day amenities.

Things to do: With York just over 12 miles away, a trip to the historical city is well worth a visit to see its 13th century Gothic Cathedral and historic city walls that run along the River Ouse. Also worth seeing is the Jorvik Viking Centre and National Railway Museum. There’s also plenty of natural sites in the surrounding area, including Catrigg Force, Robin Hood’s Well and Whitfield Beck.

Schools: Tadcaster Primary Academy, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Riverside School in Tadcaster and Tadcaster Grammar School are all local options. There are plenty more options near to York, including St Peter’s School, Bootham School, Ampleforth Abbey and College and St Margaret’s School.

See more property for sale in the area.