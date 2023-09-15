A tower home carved in to the cliff rocks, overlooking one of the most beautiful bays in Cornwall

The delightful village of Mevagissey is the location of this unusual home with magnificent views from every room.

Jack Greenwood, managing director of Truro-based agents Lillicrap Chilcott is in buoyant mood, having recorded the sale this year of 40 houses priced at more than £1m, nine of which were valued at more than £2m. And the best may be yet to come, following his firm’s launch onto the market, at a guide price of £2.5m, of Tailings at Mevagissey.

Tailings is a striking coastal property cut into the rock of Polkirt Hill on the favoured southern side of the picturesque fishing village, with spectacular views across St Austell Bay, the south Cornish coastline and the Eddystone lighthouse beyond.

As Mr Greenwood reveals: ‘The site on which Tailings stands was originally part of the Harbour Lights Hotel, which was sold and demolished in the early 2000s. Some of the land was used to build three individual new houses, the best of which was Tailings, which the developer retained for himself. It was later sold on a couple of times, the last being to the current vendor, in 2017.’

Built in 2001, Tailings was designed by the well-respected Cornish architect Chris Hendra. It comprises a three-storey round house with white-painted rendered walls and a pitched slate-roofed wing adjoining the main hallway.

A gravelled parking area leads down a footpath to a gated entrance with steps descending to the house and garden and down to the water’s edge. Hendra’s inspirational design incorporates a ‘flying deck’ that overhangs the cliff and sea below to provide a dramatic and sheltered outside dining area.

In all, Tailings offers some 3,100sq ft of light-filled accommodation, which is double glazed throughout and ingeniously designed to make the most of its discreet private location and breathtaking views out to sea.

The ground floor houses inner and outer halls, an impressive circular sitting room, four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a separate staircase leading to a studio/cinema room or sixth bedroom.

The principal bedroom suite, comprising a large semi-circular bedroom with views over the bay to Chapel Point, occupies the entire first floor, with a large kitchen/breakfast room, lobby and utility room located on the lower ground floor.

Tailings at Mevagissey is for sale at £2.5m