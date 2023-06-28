Period features, tasteful finishes and a beautiful extension make The Old Farmhouse, in the village of Ashdon, an excellent choice for those looking for a comfortable family home.

Listed Grade II and situated in a semi-rural position on the outskirts of the village of Ashdon, The Old Farmhouse is a substantial 5/6 bedroom family home with lashings of character which is now on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £1.1 million.

A rare example of a home awash with period farmhouse features, as well as plenty of ceiling height, the property is more than suited to modern living, with plenty of contemporary features, a highlight of which is surely the living/dining room extension, with triple aspect views of the surrounding gardens.

Period touches shine through in the drawing room with flagstone flooring and a large, inglenook brick fireplace with a wood-burning stove at its centre. You’ll also find an almost identical fireplace in the living/dining room.

The farmhouse-style kitchen is also worth mentioning. Simplistic in its approach with a blue range cooker at one end and a bench table at the centre, it’s a timeless room that perfectly encompasses the style and spirit of the home.

The gardens themselves extend to about half an acre, and mostly consist of a large lawned area with well-stocked borders, mature shrubs and trees.

A patio area extends out along one side of the house, providing space for outdoor dining as well as a firepit/seating area leading out from the extension.

Recommended videos for you

The market town of Saffron Walden, with its extensive amenities, weekly farmers’ market and excellent boutique shopping is only five miles down the road, while regular trains run from nearby Audley End to London Liverpool Street and Cambridge.

The Old Farmhouse is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £1.1 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.