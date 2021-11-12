A traditional stone house for sale with mature gardens, an adjoining cottage — and eight acres of glorious Cotswold countryside to call your own

Just three miles from Cirencester, Dower House offers plenty of space to enjoy the surrounding countryside. Annunciata Elwes takes a look.

A perfect Cotswold-stone house that seems quite magical on the approach through the mature trees of its eight-acre grounds, the Dower House at Daglingworth village, in the valley of the River Dunt, about 10 minutes from Cirencester, has been beautifully modernised.

Sat amongst eight acres of gardens, paddock and grounds, the property is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.7 million.

There are eight bedrooms in total, including two in an adjoining cottage approached via a separate drive, a sizeable home office, indoor swimming pool, tennis court, vegetable garden, small stable block and three large paddocks currently grazed by sheep.

The cottage, which also has a private garden, could either be connected fully to the main house (subject to permissions) or let as a separate property.

Dower House is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.7 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Daglingworth: What you need to know

Location: In the Duntisbourne Valley in Gloucestershire, three miles from Cirencester. The nearest train station is located at Kemble and offers Great Western Railway Services.

Atmosphere: A quintessential charming Cotswold village set among beautiful countryside. There is a church (inside of which are a collection of late Saxon carvings on the church walls) and village hall. Further amenities can be found in neighbouring Cirencester.

Things to do: The Cirencester Golf Club is practically on the village door step and there are plenty of walks to enjoy — particularly as the River Dunt meanders through parts of the village. There are a selection of shops, pubs and restaurants in Cirencester and with Cheltenham approximately 13 miles away, there is plenty to do and see.

Schools: Powell’s Church of England Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and for secondary, Cirencester Deer Park School received a ‘good’ rating and Rendcomb College is highly rated.

See more property for sale in the area.